Villa have won three of their last four against Fulham (L1) and will be keen to bounce back after their defeat at Nottingham Forest last week. Disappointing as that result was, their excellent home run remains intact and they have won their last 12 at Villa Park.

Fulham have lost 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top-six of the table (W1 D1) so could struggle against a Villa side that are sit fifth ahead of this round.

The hosts haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since September but, with Fulham's lacking a cutting edge and Villa potentially tired from playing in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, we like under 2.5 goals at odds against.

Anfield is once again a fortress. Liverpool have won all eight of their games at Anfield in all competitions this season, all by a margin of 2+

goals, and it is difficult to envisage Brentford taking anything here.

Mind you, Brentford have won their last three Premier League matches, scoring at least twice in each victory, so both teams to score warrants a bet here.

Mohamed Salah has scored (15 goals) or assisted (3 goals) in each of his last 14 home Premier League appearances, so we must have him onside.

Brighton are also members of the European Thursday night club and could struggle after their trip to Amsterdam to play Ajax. The Seagulls have not won in five Premier League games (D3L2), so could the Blades get something here?

The historical precedents are there for Sheffield United who have never lost a Premier League game against Brighton (W2 D2). Paul Heckingbottom's team ended a run of 10 winless Premier League games (D1 L9) with their late victory over Wolves.

On the other hand, you have to go back to 2020 for the last time the Blades managed to go two consecutive top flight matches without losing. They have lost 23 of their last 26 away Premier League games (W2 D1). With Brighton misfiring and potentially tired, however, the draw appeals at 11/26.40.

West Ham picked up 10 points in their opening four Premier League games this season (W3 D1) but have won just five points in their last seven games (W1 D1 L5).

But this could be an opportunity for them to get three points on the board against a Forest side that have lost more away Premier League games than any other side (17) since they returned to the top flight.

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 10 West Ham goals in his last 12 Premier League starts (8 goals, 2 assists), so we will back him to score or assist.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for his team to build on their wild 4-1 win at Spurs. For all that they took advantage of the hosts going down to 10 men, however, the Blues still lack fluency.

Their shortcomings are particularly apparent at home where they have lost eight Premier League matches in 2023 - a record number for a single year.

City, meanwhile, love playing Chelsea. The west Londoners have lost their last six against the champions without scoring. As for the men in dugouts, Pochettino enjoyed a famous Champions League win over Pep Guardiola with Spurs. However, the Argentine is without a win (L4D2) in his last six against City and it is difficult to see that changing on Sunday.

