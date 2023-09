Ange's out to end Arsenal's run against Spurs

Both sides are unbeaten in the league this season but the historical data does not make pleasant reading for Tottenham fans.

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham (L1) and won both matches between the clubs last season. In fact, Tottenham have won just one of their last 30 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D11 L18).

On the other hand, Spurs look reborn under Ange Postecoglou and, with Fulham taking a point here and Nottingham Forest and Manchester United testing the Gunners on their own patch this term, we will take a chance on the draw.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in 18 goals in his last 18 Premier League home appearances for Arsenal (12 goals, 6 assists). He has either scored (2) or assisted (1) in all three of his league games at the Emirates Stadium this season.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League away games but Anfield remains a fortress for Liverpool who have the longest unbeaten run (16 matches) in the top flight.

The Hammers may well get on the scoresheet, though, and if they do James Ward-Prowse could be instrumental. He has either scored or assisted a goal in all four of his appearances so far for West Ham. With three of the latter we will take him to assist here.

As for Liverpool, no player has more Premier League assists this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (4). He's also either scored or assisted in his last 11 Premier League games.

Brighton's Premier League games have seen more goals than any other side's this season (22). They've both scored and conceded in each of their last nine top-flight games.

Backing overs, instead of both teams to score, may be the way to go due to Bournemouth's struggles. They are without a win in nine Premier League games, the longest ongoing run of any side currently in the competition (D3 L6).

Finally, Brighton have had more shots following a high turnover than any other side in the Premier League this season (14), while only Wolves (15) have faced more such attempts than Bournemouth so far (11).

It's difficult to get excited about Chelsea who have won just two of their last 13 Premier League home games (D6 L5) and last week's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth showed that Mauricio Pochettino has work to do with the Blues.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last seven on the road (D2 L4). The Villains have scored 3+ goals in all three of their wins, while their two defeats have both been by a 3+ goal margin.

Cheslea have the fifth-highest expected goals total in the Premier League this season (10.3) but have scored just five goals. Could it click for the Blues this weekend? We'll back a score-draw.

Newcastle have lost both Premier League away games so far this season but they may have turned a corner with their home win against Brentford last Saturday and midweek draw in Milan.

No side has see more cards issued than either Newcastle (17 yellows) or Sheffield United (16 yellows, 1 red) in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, no side has drawn more cards from their opponents this season than Newcastle (16 yellows, 1 red).

Finally, since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland (43) and Harry Kane (30) have scored more Premier League goals than Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (21).