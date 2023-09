Honours even as the Cherries host the Blues

Ødegaard key for Gunners at Goodison

Arteta to end sticky Toffees run

Both sides are struggling, with Chelsea recording just two wins from their last 16 games in the Premier League (D5 L9), and Bournemouth winless in eight in the league.

This season alone, the Blues have just one win (L2D1) in their four matches in the league so far. That is not the start that Chelsea would have hoped for under Mauricio Pochettino, and he had much to reflect on after their 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Bournemouth are seeking their first league win but, under Andoni Iraola, may be moving in the right direction after their draw at Brentford.

This should be a close contest, and an absorbing tactical battle, on the south coast and we will take the draw in the match odds. Neither side is defending well, so a bet on both teams to score appeals too.

Everton won this fixture 1-0 in Sean Dyche's first match in charge last season - the third consecutive home fixture in which they have beaten the Gunners - but what else have the Toffees achieved under the ex-Burnley boss?

They came within 45 minutes of relegation last season, while this campaign they have taken one point and scored just two goals. The point, and the two goals, came last time out at Sheffield United so Dyche will hope that draw was a turning point.

Arsenal are a different level of opposition, however. Since the start of last season, they have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). Add this to the fact that both of Everton's home matches this term have been 1-0 defeats and Arsenal to win to nil appeals.

Since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland (17) and Harry Kane (16) have scored more Premier League away goals than Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard (10), so let's put the Norwegian in to score or assist.

