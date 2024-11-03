English Premier League

Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back on Sunday up to 11/2

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Bruno Fernandes playing for Manchester United
Will Bruno Fernandes help Man Utd's new era get off to a winning start over Chelsea?

Get Bet Builder tips for two big games in the Premier League as high-flying Aston Villa visit Tottenham and Manchester United begin life without Erik ten Hag at home to in-form Chelsea...

  • Two Premier League Bet Builder tips for Sunday

  • Villa backed to continue excellent record at Spurs

  • Palmer key as Chelsea backed to end poor Old Trafford run

14:00 - Tottenham v Aston Villa

Fourth-placed Aston Villa have a good recent record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning three of their last four Premier League away games there, including the last two in a row under Unai Emery. The former-Arsenal boss obviously enjoys playing against Spurs, who currently sit eighth, in north London.

Villa's only defeat in any competition so far this term came at the Gunners in August. Emery's men have, however, draw two of their last three in the league and were disappointed to conceded a late equaliser last weekend at Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou 2024-25.jpg

Tottenham have conceded the first goal in 11 of their 13 home Premier League matches in 2024 but have
come back to win seven of those games. Goals in both halves appeals as a bet. Finally, with Tottenham having scored 49 goals in 23 home Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou, backing goals for both teams is a must.

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa Double Chance, BTTS 'Yes' & Goals in Both Halves

SBK2/1

16:30 - Man Utd v Chelsea

With Ruben Amorim not taking over as Manchester United manager until the November international break, Ruud van Nistelrooy, the interim boss, will be in the dugout for Sunday's visit of Chelsea. On Wednesday, he overaw a 5-2 feelgood win over Leicester in the EFL Cup. That was encouraging for a United side that, with eight goals in nine games, ranks behind only Southampton and Crystal Palace (six each) for Premier League goals this season.

Enzo Maresca's highflying Blues will present a tougher test than a Foxes second string and Van Nistelrooy could be in for a rude awakening. Fifth-placed Chelsea are, after all, nine positions above their hosts in the Premier League table.

Not that the west Londoners have a good record here. United are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Chelsea (W5 D6) and are looking to win three in a row against the Blues at Old Trafford for the first time since 1957. Current form matters most, however, and it indicates that the visitors can at least avoid defeat.

Cole Palmer has been directly involved in 33 Premier League goals for Chelsea in 2024 (21 goals, 12
assists) and must be backed. For the hosts, Bruno Fernandes scored his first goals of the season in midweek and home fans will be hoping he can now kick on when it comes to scoring and assisting.

Recommended Bet

Back Chelsea Double Chance, Palmer and Fernandes to score or assist

SBK11/2

Now read more Premier League previews and get tips from our football betting experts

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak's agent has made a right mess for Newcastle

  • Alan Shearer
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Isak to Liverpool drifts to 11/10

  • Editor
Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium
Bet of the Day

Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Best Bet for Celtic v Kairat

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

West Ham vs Chelsea
View predictions

Man City vs Tottenham
View predictions

Bournemouth vs Wolves
View predictions

Brentford vs Aston Villa
View predictions

Burnley vs Sunderland
View predictions

Arsenal vs Leeds
View predictions

Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest
View predictions

Everton vs Brighton
View predictions

Fulham vs Man Utd
View predictions

Newcastle vs Liverpool
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu