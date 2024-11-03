Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back on Sunday up to 11/2

Two Premier League Bet Builder tips for Sunday

Villa backed to continue excellent record at Spurs

Palmer key as Chelsea backed to end poor Old Trafford run

Fourth-placed Aston Villa have a good recent record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning three of their last four Premier League away games there, including the last two in a row under Unai Emery. The former-Arsenal boss obviously enjoys playing against Spurs, who currently sit eighth, in north London.

Villa's only defeat in any competition so far this term came at the Gunners in August. Emery's men have, however, draw two of their last three in the league and were disappointed to conceded a late equaliser last weekend at Bournemouth.

Tottenham have conceded the first goal in 11 of their 13 home Premier League matches in 2024 but have

come back to win seven of those games. Goals in both halves appeals as a bet. Finally, with Tottenham having scored 49 goals in 23 home Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou, backing goals for both teams is a must.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa Double Chance, BTTS 'Yes' & Goals in Both Halves SBK 2/1

With Ruben Amorim not taking over as Manchester United manager until the November international break, Ruud van Nistelrooy, the interim boss, will be in the dugout for Sunday's visit of Chelsea. On Wednesday, he overaw a 5-2 feelgood win over Leicester in the EFL Cup. That was encouraging for a United side that, with eight goals in nine games, ranks behind only Southampton and Crystal Palace (six each) for Premier League goals this season.

Enzo Maresca's highflying Blues will present a tougher test than a Foxes second string and Van Nistelrooy could be in for a rude awakening. Fifth-placed Chelsea are, after all, nine positions above their hosts in the Premier League table.

Not that the west Londoners have a good record here. United are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Chelsea (W5 D6) and are looking to win three in a row against the Blues at Old Trafford for the first time since 1957. Current form matters most, however, and it indicates that the visitors can at least avoid defeat.

Cole Palmer has been directly involved in 33 Premier League goals for Chelsea in 2024 (21 goals, 12

assists) and must be backed. For the hosts, Bruno Fernandes scored his first goals of the season in midweek and home fans will be hoping he can now kick on when it comes to scoring and assisting.