Sunday Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two back at 5/2 and 3/1

Both sides have made impressive starts to the season, Brighton (W2D2) under a manager with no prior Premier League experience and Forest (W2D2) under one whose achievements at Wolves have been overlooked. Forest cause the upset of the season so far, beating Liverpool at Anfield last week, while the Seagulls were held to a 0-0 draw by Ipswich at the Amex.

That result means Brighton have drawn their last two matches, although the first of them was away to Arsenal, so they will want to return to winning ways here. But both of Forest's wins this season have come on the road. The pair look evenly matched so we are going to back the draw at 11/43.75.

All of Forests's matches this season have gone under 2.5 goals while Brighton's last two rewarded unders backers. We will bet on the trend continuing.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Under 2.5 goals at just over SBK 3/1

Arsenal kept a clean sheet in both Premier League meetings with Man City last season. So far this term, the Gunners have looked formidable in defence, but a trip to the champions will test Mikel Arteta's backline like nothing else.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in City's four Premier League matches so far, with eight goals in his last three, hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham, and a brace against Brentford. It's a record that would strike fear into any defence.

Both teams were in action in midweek, City playing out a tough 0-0 draw at home to Inter, while Arsenal went to Atalanta on Thursday. The champions then will have one more day to rest and prepare for this titanic clash. It will be absorbing and of the highest quality but it may not feature many goals. At least, that's my thinking with the strength of the respective defences and high stakes nature of the contest.

Last week, this column backed Arsenal and landed a 13/114.00 Bet Builder. But loyalty can get you into trouble in this game and, seven days on, we are backing City to steal the win and inflict the Gunners' first league defeat of the campaign. Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games against Arsenal (W7 D2). Who knows how valuable those three points could be come the end of the season.