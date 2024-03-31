Sunday Premier League Tips: Two Bet Builders up to 7/2

Salah to strike as Reds march on at Anfield

Liverpool have now won just one of their last seven against Brighton (D4 L2) and the Seagulls are unbeaten in their last three trips to Anfield (W1 D2). The Reds' home, however, is a fortress and they are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games.

Liverpool can go top of the Premier League for a couple of hours so the impetus to take three more points in the title race is there for them. We will take them to do exactly that but reckon Brighton can get on the scoresheet.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, is averaging a goal or assist every 76 minutes in the Premier League this season, the best rate of anyone to play at least 180 minutes in the competition this term. Back him to score or assist here.

Back Liverpool, BTTS 'Yes' & Salah score or assist @ 4/15.00 Bet here

Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 in this season's but, prior to that, the champions had won 12 games in a row against the Gunners. Ending that losing streak was a huge moment for Mikel Arteta's men, however, and they go to the Etihad having won their last eight in the league.

It is 16 years since Arsenal completed a double over City so we are reluctant to go all in on the Gunners, especially as City are unbeaten in their last 38 home games in all competitions (W33 D5). Instead, we will put our faith in Arteta's in-form side backing them double chance.

Arsenal have conceded just four goals in their eight-match winning run and, as the reverse fixture finished 1-0, there may be value in backing under 2.5 goals here at evens.

Back Arsenal and Draw & U2.5 goals @ 2/13.00 Bet here

