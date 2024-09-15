Sunday Premier League Bet Builder Tips: 13/1 North London Derby bet and more

Go low on goals in Arsenal win at 13/1 14.00

Newcastle's Isak to add to Wolves' problems

Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

After being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton before the international break, Mikel Arteta will want his Arsenal team to return to winning ways on Sunday. The Gunners cool, calculating boss will be more interested in taking three points than winning north London bragging rights against Tottenham but he will be encourage to know that Arsenal have won on their last two Premier League visits to their local rivals.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been inconsistent so far this season with a draw, win and defeat so far. Their victory was 4-0 trouncing of poor Everton side and Arsenal will provide a much sterner test.

Arsenal v Tottenham has seen both teams score more often than any other fixture in Premier League history (43). Then again, Arsenal have looked solid at the back so far, conceding just once this term and it is tempting to back them to keep the hosts attack at bay. That said, Arsenal will miss Martin Odegaard and the suspended Declan Rice.

Bukayo Saka scored home and away goals against Tottenham in the Premier League last season, so we will take the England man to score or assist in an Arsenal win.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal, U2.5 goals & Saka score or assist SBK 13/1

Two wins and a draw is not a bad start to the season for Newcastle, although they dropped points in their only away game - at Bournemouth. Here they meet a Wolves side that are yet to win (LLD) and were beaten 6-2 in their only home match by Chelsea. The good news for the hosts is that they have lost just one of their nine Premier League home games against Newcastle, though seven of these have ended in draws (W1).

The draw is tempting at 27/103.70 and it will be interesting to see two of England's most promising young managers, Eddie Howe and Gary O'Neil pit their wits against each other. It is alarming for Wolves fans, however, to see that their team have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games (D3 L9), and are winless in their last six (D1 L5).

At home, they've lost five of their last six league games (W1), more than in their previous 19 at Molineux (W11 D4 L4), so the drop off has been sudden. Can O'Neil arrest their slide? It could be the biggest challenge yet of his managerial career. We will back Newcastle to take something from their trip to the west Midlands and, with Alexander Isak directly involved in 18 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances (15 goals, 3 assists), throw him into the mix.