Sunday Football Tips: Jimmy The Punt's best bets include a 9/1 play in West Ham vs Newcastle

More set piece woes for West Ham?

Goals fancied at the Etihad

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle have won their last three on the spin and five of their last six and yet, it feels like they are yet to hit top gear.

The Magpies haven't won an away fixture in the Premier League (D3 L1) but a trip to the London Stadium presents them with the perfect opportunity.

West Ham have had three times as many managers this season as they have had wins this term. They've only won one of their 10 games in all competitions but are on their third gaffer.

The latest man in the hotseat, Nuno Espirito Santo has had four games but hasn't exactly hit the ground running.

The 1-1 draw at Everton in his first game was the highlight. Since then, the Hammers have lost to Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds.

The ease in which the latter two cut them open is a real concern. Nuno's a more pragmatic manager but his ideologies clearly haven't resonated with the players yet.

The Bees back four had three shots between them and Joe Rodon grabbed the opener at Elland Road.

So, the hosts inability to defend set pieces looks a good route into this clash on Sunday.

Malick Thiaw's price of 9/110.00 to score anytime is just about big enough even though it has been nibbled on a bit.

Fabian Schar is painfully short in the same market and Sven Botman's is not 100% fit, leaving only Thiaw at the prices available to exploit the Hammers dead ball woes.

I touted him when Newcastle hosted Nottingham Forest and he had two shots totalling an xG value of 0.49 but didn't score, sickener.

Hopefully, he will capitilise on the Hammers set peice shortcommings this weekend.

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Last weekend's defeat at Villa Park brought an end to a nine game unbeaten run for Manchester City.

Despite threatening they could be back to their best, it was their third Premier League defeat and this inconsistency is why they find themselves six points in Arsenal's wake.

That said, Pep Guardiola's side have won their last three league games at the Etihad, scoring 10 in the process and have kept two clean sheets.

It's very easy to get tied up in knots trying to make sense of it all, not least the Cityzens price of 1.548/15 with the Exchange.

At first glance it looks a little short.

City went off at similar prices against Tottenham (2-0 loss), Manchester United (3-0 win), Brentford (1-0 win) and Everton (2-0 win).

Whilst City won those games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-2, there is a case that Bournemouth are a better side then those sides.

The Cherries are second, they've scored the joint-second most goals in the league (16) and lost the joint-fewest matches (1).

Andre Iraola came to England with a reputation in La Liga of getting results in the big games but it didn't materialise in his first season.

In 23/24, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City finished well clear at the top of the league and at home the trio beat the Cherries by an aggregate scoreline of 12-2. Painfully, I tipped Bournemouth to win at the Etihad, they lost 6-1.

Last season, Liverpool won the league comfortably but the top four was a lot more congested. Against which (Liverpool, Arsenal, City, Chelsea) Bournemouth picked up results in half of the eight games, including the double over Arsenal, a home win against City and a draw at Stamford Bridge.

This season, their only big game came in their first match where the Cherries lost 4-2 at Anfield.

So, across three seasons and eight away games against the top sides, Bournemouth have only picked up two results.

Goals, however, have been a lot more consistent. Both teams have scored on six occasions, Over 2.5 goals has clicked in all eight and both Over 2.5 goals and Both teams to score has landed in six matches.

At 1.715/7 with the Exchange, both teams to score has to be the bet here. It is as short as 3/51.60 with some firms.

