Bet Builder Tips: Four to back including Man Utd v Brighton 5/1 shot
There are four Premier League matches on Sunday and we have got Bet Builder tips based on Opta stats starting with Manchester United v Brighton...
Wood the key man as Forest see off Saints
Man Utd and bogey team Brighton to be level at HT
Everton and Tottenham to add another draw to their collection
Foden to strike again but City's defence vulnerable at Ipswich
14:00 - Manchester United v Brighton
After a draw at Anfield in the Premier League and a hard-fought win in the FA Cup at the Emirates, Manchester United look like they are moving in the right direction under Ruben Amorim. But the Portuguese will be concerned that they have lost five of their last six league games against Sunday's opponents Brighton (W1), including both meetings at Old Trafford in that run, and the reverse fixture this season.
United's last 11 Premier League goals against Brighton have come in the second-half of the match and with that in mind we will back the draw at half-time. Bruno Fernandes swept in a beautiful goal for United at Arsenal last weekend and we will back him for two or more shots on target here.
14:00 - Southampton v Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W8 D3) and, with the teams at opposite ends of the table (third and 20th respectively), it seems unlikely that the Tricky Trees will go home empty-handed from the south coast.
Since the start of December, no team has earned more Premier League points than Nottingham Forest (P8 - W6 D1 L1). On top of this, Saints are winless in their last 15 played on a Sunday (D6L9). Forest have opened the scoring in more different Premier League games than any other side this season (17). Nine of these have been scored by Chris Wood, the most among players this term.
14:00 - Everton v Tottenham
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League away games against Everton, though have won just three of those (D8). They won the reverse fixture 4-0 but have not completed the league double over the Toffees since 2017-18.
Everton have tightened up at the back since their defeat in north London back in August. Their problem continues to be at the other end of the pitch and they have lost their last three league matches without scoring. Everton v Tottenham at Goodison Park is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 17 of the 32 meetings ending level. Each of the last five has ended all-square.
16:30 - Ipswich v Manchester City
Manchester City have dropped 14 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 with Brentford last time out. It's the most points the Citizens have dropped from ahead in a single campaign since 2008-09 (20).
On top of that, they have conceded 29 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, with their average of 1.4 goals conceded per game their highest in a single campaign since 2007-08. At the other end, Phil Foden has netted four goals in his last five for City. He's looking to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2022 and we will back him to do it at Portman Road.
