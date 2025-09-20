Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

Newcastle's midfield draws lots of fouls

Cash worth a punt for a card

Hoping for fireworks in North London

Sunday, 14:00

Live Sky Sports

Newcastle's midfield is outrageously good at drawing fouls.

All three of Wolves midfield players were carded and they committed eight fouls between them. Four fouls were committed by Leeds' midfield trio and it was the same story for Liverpool's. Aston Villa's midfield three conceded five, so, in total nine of the 12 central midfielders to oppose Newcastle in the Premier League this season have committed one or more foul and five of them have been carded.

Their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Thursday wasn't different. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Fermin Lopez completed 12 tackles, committed six fouls and picked up two yellow cards between them.

Sunday's trip to the South Coast is particularly tantalising because it is a match-up between Bournemouth, a side which commits the fifth most fouls per game (13), against Newcastle, the most fouled side in the league (13.3).

Last campaign, both of the Cherries holding midfielders were carded at St James' Park, one of them was carded in the home game and across both fixtures they racked up 12 fouls.

Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are expected to start at the base of the hosts midfield and annoyingly are both too short for me in the foul and card markets.

Marcus Tavernier, who's expected to play in the number 10, is a much better price.

Justin Kluivert played their last season and committed six fouls across the two games and was carded in one.

At 13/102.30, Tavernier's price to commit 2+ two fouls appeals as does the 4/15.00 about him to be shown a card.

Recommended Bet Back Marcus Tavernier 2+ fouls SBK 13/10

Recommended Bet Back Marcus Tavernier to be carded SBK 7/2

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Sam Barrott has the whistle at the Stadium of Light and he has given no fewer than six cards in either of his two Premier League appearances this season. With him averaging over four cards a game in the top flight across his career, cards could be the best way in here.

Aston Villa have notched up 8Y and 1R this season and a quarter of the bookings have gone the way of Matty Cash.

The full back tops his sides charts for tackles per game and has committed four fouls. He could have his work cut out on Sunday as he is expected to be opposing Simon Adingra.

The winger is a box of tricks. His opposite number Daniel Munoz conceded two fouls and was carded in Sunderland's trip to Crystal Palace.



At 13/53.60 to be shown a card, Cash is worth a punt.

Recommended Bet Back Matty Cash to be carded SBK 13/5

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

It feels like the tide in the clash between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, master and apprentice, has swung in favour of the latter.

Per Transfermarkt, the pair have squared off 14 times in all competitions with Pep being on the winning side eight times, drawing four and losing twice. However, the Cityzens haven't won any of the last five meetings.

Four of those games were draws but the most recent meeting Arsenal won 5-1, a real hammering, and the general consensus is that the Gunners could hand another one out this Sunday.

They are currently trading at 1.9520/21 with the Exchange and went off at 1.8910/11 back in February but it does feel the Gunners are in a better position now.

That said, I think I'll swerve the 1x2 entirely this weekend because there is a favourable referee appointment and a score to settle between Manchester City's frontman and Arsenal's centre back.

A feud between Erling Haaland and Gabriel Magalhaes has been bubbling for a couple of seasons now and this clash could be the one where it finally reaches boiling point.

Neither are especially cynical players. Haaland has picked up eight cards in the Premier League across three seasons and Gabriel has 27 cards across six seasons.

So, I'll not be taking them as singles instead opting for the double at 26/127.00 and hoping for fireworks.

Stuart Atwell has the whistle and he has given 16 cards across three Premier League appearances this season.