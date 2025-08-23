Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 75/1 punt in Palace vs Forest

Hoping for needle at Selhurst Park

Goals fancied as long as Brighton are involved

Home comforts at the Cottage

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League Matchday 2 preview

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The backdrop to this clash is sumptuous, for the neutral anyway.

Nottingham Forest have moved up into the Europa League at the expense of Crystal Palace and the Eagles have been bumped down to the Conference League. It's slightly marred their FA Cup triumph, albeit, you don't win the competition so you can play in Europe, it's a bonus but to have it ripped away because of some UEFA fine print is a bitter blow. Now, fans and players can take out that resentment on the beneficiaries so thank you fixture list.

Cards are obviously the first port of call but these occasions rarely live up to the hype and the appointment of Anthony Taylor could swing either way.

The referee blew hot and cold last season, dishing out no cards on seven occasions but he was also capable of the ludicrous. He dished out 12 red cards in total, two or more on four occasions and brandished 14 in Bournemouth's clash with Chelsea.

Obviously, I am hoping for the latter here and foolishly have a few card relegated punts.

First up to the red card market where one in the match is 13/27.50 and both teams to have one is 75/176.00.

Recommended Bet Back a red card in the match SBK 13/2

Aside from the context of this clash and the referee's record, Forest had the fifth worst disciplinary record last term and Palace picked up four red cards.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to have a red card SBK 75/1

I also think Daniel Munoz is worth a punt to be carded at 7/24.50 with the Sportsbook. The wing back picked up 10 cards last season and has one in one this campaign.

With a cards per 90 average of 0.28, this price is almost a point too big.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to be carded SBK 7/2

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Everton play their first game at Bramley Moore against Brighton on Sunday.

David Moyes will be hoping for an improvement on his side's performance in their opening game defeat at Elland Road where the Toffee's only managed one shot on target and an xG of 0.80.

It could see Moyes tinker with his attack on Sunday. Thierno Barry might start ahead of Beto upfront and we could see a full debut for Jack Grealish.

The former Manchester City man replaced Tim Iroegbunam against Leeds, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall dropped into a deeper midfield role, Iliman Ndiaye moved to the right and Charly Alcaraz into the number 10 to make space for Grealish to slot in on the left.

If Everton lined-up as they finished in their last game, it opens up some avenues for some Grealish related bets. He is 4/71.57 to draw 3+ fouls which tells you everything you need to know about his foul drawing capabilities.

In the Premier League, Grealish has drawn 3.86 fouls per 90. Mats Wieffer is the man expected to start at right back for the Seagulls, he committed 2.04 fouls per 90 last season and picked up six cards in 1,015 minutes of top flight action.

The plan was to take Wieffer's prices to be shown a card and to commit 3+ fouls but unfortunately they have gone but Grealish's opponents are worth considering in the upcoming weeks.

The price for both teams to score has stuck around. It's 3/41.75 with the Sportsbook but available at 1.834/5 with the Exchange.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to score EXC 1.83

Everton's goals per game average almost doubled last term as they transitioned from Sean Dyche to Moyes. This bet clicked in 10 of Moyes' 19 league games in charge and they scored in 15 of those matches.

Last season, 71% of opponents Brighton's games also saw this bet land. They scored the fifth most goals in the league (66) and conceded the seventh most (59) and BTTS landed their first match of the new season against Fulham.

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Frustration at Fulham's lack of transfer business has rumbled through West London this summer. They've not signed anyone proper. I get it, as a fan you want a marquee signing but I don't think it's an issue and more importantly, Marco Silva's very calm on the matter.

Infamously, this is a manager who wears his heart on his sleeve but in pre-season he was nothing but calm, composed and focused. If he isn't panicking, why should anyone else?

Thinking about it, the Cottagers have lost their best two players in the summers ahead of the last two seasons. Aleksandar Mitrovic did the off ahead of the 23/24 campaign and Joao Palhinha moved to Bayern last season but there haven't been any major departures this summer which has to be a good thing.

Silva's also built a squad with real depth and quality across the board. Maybe they haven't signed anyone because they don't need anyone and they haven't lost anyone. I don't think there is anything to worry about.

Their opening performance against Brighton was good and the result was fair based on the balance of play but the manner in which Fulham snatched it must have been oh so sweet. Rodrigo Muniz swept home from a corner, unmarked at the back post in the sixth minute of injury time.

It will see Fulham welcome Manchester United in a buoyant mood. There's a lot of enthusiasm about the visitors opening day performance against Arsenal, despite the defeat.

United had 22 shots at Old Trafford, the most in a Premier League game since they beat the Gunners 8-2 in 2011. Matheus Cunha looked like he could handle the pressure and Bryan Mbeumo looked lively as well.

It's just hard to get enthused by a side with a midfield two of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. The pair could get over powered by Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic this weekend.

Although I tried to find a more creative way to get Fulham on side, I think it's best to just keep it simple and back the hosts to win at 3.505/2 with the Exchange.

When these sides last met in the league at this ground, Fulham went off at 2.27127/100 albeit they did lose. Since that league meeting, Brentford, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham have all gone off at shorter prices then Fulham did at home against United and the Red Devils did not win any of those games. So, we should get a run for our money.