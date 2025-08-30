Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 13/2 fouls punt in Brighton vs Man City

Fouls fancies at Anfield

Sunday, 14:00

It is early days in terms of the season but still, things look pretty ominous for West Ham. They were generally 5/16.00 to be relegated ante post but have since shortened to 7/42.75.

They've made a dire start to the campaign. Two games played, eight goals conceded and only one scored leaves the Hammers rock bottom.

Graham Potter is the third favourite in the sack race. The supremo appears to be wedded to his particular style of play, his side could get telegraphed a lot this campaign.

The Hammers were dumped out of the Cup by Wolves in midweek and captain Jarrod Bowen had to be pulled away from a row with the crowd by his team mates. Yikes.

Opponents Nottingham Forest have started well, four points from the six on offer and perhaps could have been more if Omari Hutchinson could have taken one of his late chances at Selhurst Park.

The positive start has been marred by the uncertainty surrounding Nuno Espirito Santo's future though. The situation could galvanise the group but I feel it could become an unwanted distraction the longer it rumbles on.

Lots to consider here but nothing I can pull the trigger on from a betting point of view.

Sunday, 16:30

Maxim De Cuyper has committed three fouls in both of his appearances for Brighton this term.

To be fair to the left back, he was up against Everton's Iliman Ndiaye in his last outing but it doesn't get any easier this Sunday as Brighton host Manchester City which means De Cuyper should be tasked with containing Oscar Bobb.

The winger has started both of City's games on the right and has drawn five fouls, four of them coming against Spurs.

Although De Cuyper isn't a foul merchant, the start he has made to the campaign combined with his direct opponent make his prices in the foul market worth considering.

On the Sportsbook, 2+ fouls is 13/82.63 and 3+ is 13/27.50. Both are worth a punt and for context, bet365 has the lower line at 1/12.00 and the high line at 3/14.00.

Sunday, 16:30

Dominik Szoboszlai was playing right back at St James' Park wasn't he? I am sure he was and his heatmap suggests so too.

He could continue there on Sunday or move back to the base of midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch with Conor Bradley slotting in at right back. Either way, his foul lines are worth considering.

Szoboszlai has notched up 2+ fouls in both of his Premier League starts this term, one from CDM and the other from RB.

Liverpool signed him as a more advanced midfielder but with Florian Wirtz usurping him in the number 10 and now it looks like Arne Slot is looking for a way to shoehorn the Hungarian into the side.

In the win over Bournemouth, Szoboszlai completed four tackles, committed two fouls and dropped a clanger for Bournemouth's first goal from the base of midfield. In the win over Newcastle, he was trying to contain Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento at times and racked up another two fouls.

If he starts at right back on Sunday, he will be up against Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli and I doubt Mohamed Salah will give him much help. Last season, Lewis-Skelly drew an average of 3.1 fouls per game in the Premier League.

If Szoboszlai starts in midfield, there is every chance he will be up against Eberechi Eze. Eze ranked fifth for successful take-ons last season (67) and was fouled 1.77 times per 90.

At 7/52.40 and 11/26.50, Szoboszlai's prices for 2+ and 3+ fouls are worth a punt.

Sunday, 19:00

The last time Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace was when Roy Hodgson was in charge of the Eagles.

Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner have squared off five times since and Glasner is yet to lose (W4 D1).

Head-to-head records are flimsy but this feels like Glasner just has Emery's number marked, the aggregate scoreline of those games is 17-4 in Palace's favour. The Eagles have kept two clean sheets and scored three or more on three occasions.

Villa Park is a tough place to go but under Glaser, Palace have gone there twice, they beat them in the League Cup and drew 2-2 in the league.

At 2.07107/100 on the Exchange, Palace's price with +0.5 on the Asian handicap appeals as we are paid out as long as the visitors do not lose.