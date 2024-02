West Ham won't leave Old Trafford empty-handed

Following their 2-0 win at the London Stadium in December, West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester United since 2006-07. History suggests it will not be easy as United are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League home games against West Ham (W12 D3).

But this is Erik ten Hag's United and they remain unpredictable at best. They have conceded seven goals in their last three Premier League home games so we must expect the Hammers to score here. Jarrod Bowen has scored seven away goals for West Ham in the Premier League this season, with no Hammer hitting more on the road for over 30 years.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Wolves (W6 D4) but the visitors have surprised a few opponents this season and are moving in the right direction under Gary O'Neil. They beat the Blues 1-0 at Molineux in December.

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at Anfield in midweek ended a run of three league wins in a row. Their discipline is poor, with an average of 3.3 cards per game in the league. Pedro Neto has been involved in seven goals in his last seven away games for Wolves in all competitions, scoring two and assisting five, so take both teams to score with Portuguese in the mix.

Bournemouth have won three of their last five home league games (D1 L1). The sole defeat in that run was the 4-0 to Liverpool. The Cherries remain a sweet propostion at home and can be backed to beat a Nottingham Forest team that have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League matches (W2 D1).

Everyone knows Dominic Solanke is enjoying a great season and Forest are more aware of his potency than most. The Bournemouth striker has been involved in six goals in his last four league appearances against Forest (4 goals, 2 assists), netting a hat-trick in the Cherries' 3-2 win in the reverse fixture this term.

This fixture finished 3-2 last season and, while the teams drew 1-1 at Anfield in the reverse fixture this term and Liverpool won 2-0 here in the FA Cup, backing goals is the way to go. Liverpool have scored eight in their last two league matches. Arsenal have hit seven in the same timeframe.

Arsenal have taken five points from their last three Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D2). However, with the Reds rampant in all competitions (including four league away victories on the trot) and winning here recently, we will back Liverpool.

In five appearances at the Emirates for Liverpool, Diogo Jota has averaged a goal or assist every 41 minutes, so we will back him to be involved on Sunday.

