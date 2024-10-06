Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Three to back up to 3/1 on Sunday

Palmer backed as Chelsea expected to impress again

Aston Villa can pile the pressure on Ten Hag

Back goals for both teams as Brighton host Tottenham

Suddenly, Chelsea look coherent, with four wins and one draw in their last six Premier League matches, and they are fourth in the table. But will Enzo Maresca be concerned that the Blues have won just one of their four Premier League meetings with Nottingham Forest since the latter returned to the top-flight in 2022 (D2 L1)? Yes, especially as the Tricky Trees won this fixture 1-0 last season.

Forest have made a much better start to the season than many expected but they have not won since their 1-0 victory at Liverpool, drawing with Brighton and losing last weekend at home to Fulham. They could struggle here against a Chelsea side that have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games (D1 L1), netting at least twice in eight of those nine victories.

The Blues are the top scorers in the league this season (15), and also have the highest shot conversion rate (20.3%). Cole Palmer has been key to that scoring six goals this season (four last week against Brighton) and he is averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes since he made his debut for Chelsea just over a year ago.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, Over 3.5 goals & Palmer to score SBK 3/1

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure again, following last week's 3-0 loss to Tottenham, but Dutchman may be comforted to know that Aston Villa have won just one of their last 25 Premier League home games against United (D8 L16). LAst season, United did the double over Villa, winning this fixture 2-1.

The problem for United is that they have looked short of desire, inspiration and tactical awareness so far in their league matches (W2D1L3) this term. AS for the hosts, since Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Man City (85), Liverpool (84) and Arsenal (81) have picked up more home points than the Villans (74).

At odds-against, backing Villa to win the match is too good to resist. If that happens then the odds on Ten Hag leaving United soon could tumble. Five of the last six between the sides have gone over 2.5 goals, so we will add that to the mix.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa and Over 2.5 goals SBK 9/5

It would be very Spursy to follow their 3-0 win at Old Trafford by going to Brighton and getting beaten. Then again, Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler are starting to be an enigma, so should we put much faith in them? After winning his first two games in charge in the Premier League, the German has since overseen three draws and a defeat. The latter was the 4-2 loss at Chelsea last Saturday when Hurzeler was criticised for playing a high line that the Blues exploited easily.

Brighton's commitment to attacking, coupled with Spurs' impressive recent form in front of goal (they netted three goals in each of their last two matches, winning 3-1 against Brentford then 3-0 at United), means backing both teams to score is a must here. Going into this match, Spurs have had the most shots on target of any side (45).

The sides sit ninth and eighth respectively in the table and Brighton remain a formidable opponent at home for anyone. Against a Spurs side that is looking to make it three league wins in a row, the hosts will be determedin to bounce back from last week's defeat. All things considered, the draw is the appealing match odds option.