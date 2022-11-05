English Premier League: Southampton v Newcastle (Player To Score) Show Hide Sunday 6 November, 2.00pm Market rules Back Lay Che Adams 4.1 Adam Armstrong 4.2 Sekou Mara 4.5 Theo Walcott 5.7 Joe Aribo 5.9 James Ward-Prowse 6.4 Mohamed Elyounoussi 6.8 Stuart Armstrong 7.4 Samuel Edozie 9.8 Ryan Finnigan 10.5 Moussa Djenepo 12.5 Romeo Lavia 18 Ainsley Maitland-Niles 19 Romain Perraud 19 Lewis Payne 23 Armel Bella-Kotchap 25 Ibrahima Diallo 25 Mohammed Salisu 36 Duje Caleta-Car 38 Lyanco 42 Juan Larios 48 Callum Wilson 2.52 3.15 Chris Wood 2.78 Allan Saint-Maximin 4.3 Miguel Almiron 4.3 Bruno Guimaraes 5.2 Jonjo Shelvey 5.2 Ryan Fraser 5.2 Elliot Anderson 5.5 10 Joe Willock 5.8 Jacob Murphy 6.4 Sean Longstaff 9.2 Fabian Schar 12 Kieran Trippier 12 13 Jamaal Lascelles 17 Dan Burn 18.5 Sven Botman 18.5 Matt Targett 24 Javier Manquillo 32 Jamal Lewis 38 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today