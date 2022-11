MD9s 80% successful bets the benchmark to aim for once more

Ronaldo to see Man Utd to a 2/1 win

City to net 3+ goals again at 2.5 6/4

Arsenal excitingly priced at evens to score first

The 14/5 draw at Spurs in a "do-not-lose" fixture for both sides

Leeds United v Bournemouth Marsch and Leeds to pick off Cherries The Opta Stat: "Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides. It's their best 100% home winning record against an opponent in their league history." The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to beat Bournemouth @ 1.72 8/11



Manchester City v Fulham City chasing 90-year-old record The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won their last 10 home Premier League games, scoring at least three times in every single victory (43 goals in total). They could become the first top-flight side to win more than 10 such home games in a row since Aston Villa between December 1930 and September 1931 (13 in a row)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City 3-0 anytime correct score @ 2.5 6/4



Nottingham Forest v Brentford Two porous defences meet The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have conceded 28 goals in their opening 13 Premier League matches this season, their most at this stage of a league season since the 1960-61 campaign. Brentford, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet in two of their first three away Premier League games but have since kept just one in their last 22 on the road, shipping 49 goals." The Betfair Bet: Back a goal in each half @ 1.72 8/11



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Seagulls to tame Wolves The Opta Stat: "Wolves have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games (D6 L12), having won three of their four before this. They've not scored more than once in any of their last 16 league games (9 goals in total). Indeed, as well as being the Premier League's lowest scorers this season (6), Wolves have the lowest shot conversion rate (3.8%) and the biggest negative difference between goals and expected goals (-7.6 - six goals from an xG of 13.6)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win & under 2.5 goals @ 4.5 7/2



Everton v Leicester City Toffees to come unstuck The Opta Stat: "Leicester won 4-0 at Wolves in their last away league game, ending a run of five straight defeats on the road in which they'd conceded 19 goals (3.8 per game). They've not won consecutive away games in the Premier League since December 2020. Indeed, the Foxes have scored 21 Premier League goals this season, with an xG of just 13.7'; their overperformance by more than seven goals is bettered only by Manchester City so far this term (37 goals, 24.4 xG)." The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to win & BTTS @ 5.5 9/2

Chelsea v Arsenal Gunners to come out firing The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have scored more goals in the opening 30 minutes of Premier League games this season than any other side (11), while they're the only side yet to concede in this timeframe. The Gunners are also one of three sides yet to concede in the final 15 minutes of games (along with Brighton and Southampton), netting five goals themselves." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal 1-0 in the anytime score market @ 2.0 1/1



Aston Villa v Manchester United Ronaldo's favourite The Opta Stat: "Against no side has Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo scored more Premier League goals than he has against Aston Villa (8) - the Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Cristiano Ronaldo to score & Man Utd to win @ 3.0 2/1



Southampton v Newcastle United Geordies enjoy time near the Shore The Opta Stat: "Southampton have won just one of their last eight Premier League games (D2 L5), while just one of their three Premier League victories so far this season has come on home soil (2-1 v Chelsea in August). Newcastle, meanwhile, have won their last three Premier League games, last winning four in a row in April. The Magpies have scored 4+ goals in three of their last six Premier League games, as many as in their previous 197 top-flight games combined." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win & Over 2.5 goals @ 3.0 2/1

West Ham United v Crystal Palace Pride on the line in London The Opta Stat: "Both teams have scored in each of the last 10 Premier League meetings between West Ham and Crystal Palace, the longest current run in the competition. The team scoring first has gone on to win just one of these 10 matches (D5 L4), with West Ham winning 3-2 at Selhurst Park last season." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS at the London Stadium on the Exchange @ 1.98 1/1