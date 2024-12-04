English Premier League

Southampton v Chelsea: Back the Blues at 17/20

Enzo Maresca - Chelsea
Chelsea have W4-D1-L1 on their travels under Enzo Maresca

Struggling Southampton entertain high-flying Chelsea at St Mary's in midweek. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing the Blues to deliver top honours.

  • Southampton missing key personnel

  • Chelsea difficult to dismiss

  • Saints to pick up plenty of punishment

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Southampton v Chelsea
Wednesday December 4, 19:30
Live on Amazon Prime

Saints missing many

Southampton boss Russell Martin believes his side are "creeping up with belief" after overseeing a 1-1 draw at Brighton last Friday night. Old issues remained - Joe Lumley had to make a close-range save after just six minutes when his defence gave the ball away in their own box - but the rock-bottom Premier League outfit improved after the break.

Speaking on the team's performance at The Amex, Martin said, "I liked a lot of it. I think we have been better than that and not got a point. Second-half, I really liked. First-half, there was a lack of conviction and aggression in certain moments. They responded brilliantly. A good performance against a good team that could have been more than just one point."

But Saints must now shuffle their pack with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Tyler Dibling all suspended, Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek still out injured, Paul Onuachu considered doubtful and Lesley Ugochukwu ineligible with Martin admitting, "We are probably without our five most consistent players, so we have to tweak and adapt."

Match Preview

Southampton - Chelsea
Southampton
  1. D
  2. D
  3. D
  4. L
  5. D
  6. W
Chelsea
  1. L
  2. D
  3. W
  4. W
  5. D
  6. W
Full Stats Powered by Opta

Maresca cools Chelsea title talk

Chelsea remain third in the Premier League with exact same points, goal difference and goals scored as Arsenal - behind only in alphabetical order - though head coach Enzo Marasca has downplayed the Blues title prospects, claiming his young squad aren't yet ready to compete for silverware despite another eye-catching effort against Aston Villa.

Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer all scored in Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Villa on Sunday with Maresca saying post-match, "Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City players, they have all lived finals and competed for titles. We will be there soon, but this is one of the reasons why we are still far and not ready to compete with those clubs."

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana could miss "10 to 12 games" after suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend. He was replaced by Benoit Badiashile in the heart of the Blues defence and joins Reece James on the sidelines. Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are all hoping to be all involved here after cameos off the bench on Sunday.

Blues firm favourites

Southampton have won their last two Premier League games against Chelsea, as many as Saints had managed in their previous 19 head-to-heads (W2-D5-L11). However, the Blues have only triumphed in more away EPL games at Tottenham (15) than they have at Southampton (14), with the visitors averaging a tasty 1.90 goals per-game at Saints.

Southampton 9.6017/2 prop up the Premier League with a solitary success to their name since promotion (W1-D2-L10). Saints have lost the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle in 11 of those 13 fixtures and are giving up 2.02 npxG per-game on average, whilst also sitting bottom of the Expected Points (xP) rankings over the most recent eight league encounters.

Chelsea 1.364/11 are third in the overall xP rankings and ranked fourth for both npxG generated, as well as npxG conceded thus far. Enzo Marasca's men have been at their effective on the road with the Blues boasting a W4-D1-L1 return on their travels, whilst also posting W6-D1-L0 when facing bottom-half sides this season by an aggregate of 17-5.

Chelsea and Saints cards appeal

Chelsea are understandably short-priced favourites to pick up maximum points at St Mary's but we can engineer a much more palatable price on the Blues by backing Chelsea to win and Southampton Over 1.5 Cards - the Bet Builder pays 17/201.85 on the Sportsbook.

Southampton have collected multiple bookings in 12 of their opening 13 Premier League matches, whilst Chelsea have been exceptional at drawing punishment from opposition outfits - 12 of their 13 opponents have hit 2+ cards against the Blues with five of their last six hosts earning a minimum of four cautions against the capital club.

Recommended Bet

Back Chelsea to win and Southampton Over 1.5 Cards

SBK17/20

Now read the rest of our Premier League previews here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mark O'Haire avatar

Mark O'Haire

Long-standing betting.betfair tipster and member of the award-winning podcast, Football... Only Bettor.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

  • Paul Higham
Betfair banner for Man Utd v Chelsea betting tips
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions
English Premier League

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Bournemouth in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 5/1

  • Andy Robson
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Man Utd vs Chelsea
View predictions

Fulham vs Brentford
View predictions

Bournemouth vs Newcastle
View predictions

Sunderland vs Aston Villa
View predictions

Arsenal vs Man City
View predictions

Brentford vs Man Utd
View predictions

Chelsea vs Brighton
View predictions

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
View predictions

Man City vs Burnley
View predictions

Leeds vs Bournemouth
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Liverpool v Everton: Be on red alert for cards at 10/1 in Merseyside derby

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Pilgrims look the bet against Posh

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday Premier League Tips: Five player punts from the top-flight at odds of 13/2 to 30/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer