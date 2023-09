Both sides are yet to win a single point this season

Everton frontman Beto netted on debut in midweek

Beto to score and Under 2.5 Goals is a BB play at 15/2 8.40

Sheffield United v Everton

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1

Blades blunt so far

It's been a trying start to the season for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his staff.

Had the margins gone their way, the Blades could have been coming into this one having secured an unlikely point against Manchester City followed by progress in the Carabao Cup.

Instead, Rodri's 88th minute winner wiped out Jayden Bogel's 85th equaliser to secure a 2-1 win for the champions in the Premier League last weekend while their midweek Cup tie ended in misery after losing on penalties to League One Lincoln. The game had finished 0-0 at full-time.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Sheffield United's players have walked off the pitch defeated in all four matches they've played this season. After a hat-trick of Premier League losses, they need to put something on the board quickly.

Everton hope corner has been turned

Like Sheffield United, Everton have also suffered a trio of defeats in their opening three Premier League matches.

And by conceding six times and failing to score once in those losses to Fulham (0-1), Aston Villa (0-4) and Wolves (0-1), the Toffees ended last weekend at the bottom of the table.

It threatened to get even worse when they fell behind to League Two Doncaster in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. But then Sean Dyche finally saw the first signs of life as Everton scored not just once but twice.

What's more, the equaliser was netted by new £26million signing Beto. Have Everton finally found someone who can actually stay fit and put the ball in the back of the net? It would make a heap of difference if they have.

Toffees favourites to keep streak going

One quirk of this fixture is that the away side have emerged victorious in each of the last four meetings. In fact, all were wins to nil.

Everton's two wins, both by 1-0 scorelines, came in July and December of 2020.

Once again, the market tilts towards the visitors with Everton 2.588/5 to take victory, Sheffield United 3.1511/5 and The Draw the outsider of the three outcomes at 3.39/4.

It's hard to summon up much enthusiasm for Everton at that price. A reminder that they won only two Premier League away games last season and also just two in the campaign before.

Another off-putting angle is that they've failed to win any of their last six away games against promoted teams, drawing three and losing three.

And yet for all the spirit and organisation they showed against Manchester City, the numbers don't look for Sheffield United when digging beneath the basic detail of their three defeats so far.

The Opta stats show that the Blades are averaging fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side so far this season (7), while also facing more than any other side (23.3 per game). The Manchester City match obviously skewed those figures further than they might have been.

Unders leaping out

It's hard to see this as anything but an Unders game when it comes to the goal markets.

This pair have scored a grand total of two Premier League goals between them (both from the hosts) after three games so the 1.728/11 for Under 2.5 seems short but perhaps not as short as it might have been.

The chance of at least one team firing blanks also looks high so I'd rather be backing 'No' at 1.9110/11 in the Both teams to Score market. 'Yes' is 2.021/1.

Beto the man most likely

Before Everton did some business in the transfer window, it would have been nigh on impossible to recommend anyone in the goalscorer markets.

But just maybe they've unearthed one in Beto. True, the opposition was only Doncaster but the Portuguese frontman took his goal nicely and strikers thrive on seeing the ball hit the back of the net.

And that debut strike for Everton was actually his second goal in three starts this season as he scored in a Coppa Italia game for Udinese before making the switch to England.

So while I expect the goal count to be low, I'm happy to put up Beto to grab one of those prized commodities.

He's 12/53.35 to find the net but on the Bet Builder it's a heathy 17/29.40 for Beto to Score and Under 2.5 Goals. A Beto goal in a 1-1 draw or a 1-0/2-0 Everton win seem very feasable outcomes.

Back Beto to Score and Under 2.5 Goals @ 17/29.40 Bet now

Beto can add Acca value

Of course, there's a fair chance that a Beto goal would be the first of the match.

If so, Beto First Goalscorer and Under 2.5 goals is around 1312/1.

Another option for Betfair's completely free acca bet is Beto First Goalscorer in a 1-1 Draw at 4241/1.

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!

( )