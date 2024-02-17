Sheffield United v Brighton: Seagulls too sharp for Blades

Brighton worth backing with goals

Brighton seem to have been struggling for large parts of the season, but they're still ninth heading into the weekend, when they face A Sheff Utd side who may still be bottom but finally have something to shout about.

It may just have been a win over Luton, but Chris Wilder's side were the only team in the bottom six to win last week so have made up some crucial ground.

And despite being big underdogs at 4/15.00 for the home win, the Blades have never lost a Premier Leagie game to Brighton - drawing 1-1 at the Amex in November to stretch that run to five.

Roberto De Zeerbi's side won 5-2 at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup last month, and they're well-fancied as 6/101.60 away favourites despite sitting on a run of no away wins in six in the league.

The Seagulls were decent against Spurs though and could've scored themselves efore conceding that late, late winner, and after also smashing arch rivals palace 4-1 they should be in decent enough form to end their poor away run.

Both teams to score is 4/71.57 but given how unpredictable both of these teams can be you wouldn't rule of either winning big with a clean sheet.

And with Sheff Utd conceding home goals at a historic pace so far, letting in 21 in just 12 matches, you coulnd't rule out a heavy away win either, so preference is to roll with Brighton to win and over 2.5 goals at 13/102.30.

Back Brighton to win & over 2.5 goal @ 13/102.30 Bet now

Back Brighton bookings

Sheffield United are second in the league in terms of bookings, but there's some value in backing Brighton to have over 2.5 cards at 9/52.80 here.

The Seagulls have landed this bet 11 times in the league this season, six of those coming away from home.

De Zerbi's side picked up three yellows and a red against the Blades in the home fixture - and Bramall Lane will have a cracking atmosphere on Sunday.

Winning at Luton gives United some hope so they'll come flying out of the traps making this a bit of a scrap, which Brighton have proved they can get involved in if they have to.

Given decent stats and expected game state, it looks a decent price. Back Brighton over 2.5 cards @ 9/52.80 Bet now

