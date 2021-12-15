Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition six months after he left Manchester City to join Barcelona.

The 33-year-old was admitted to hospital after experiencing chest problems and breathing difficulties during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October. He has no played since and said today he was retiring on the advice of doctors.

Augero spent 10 years at City and was a crucial figure in their transformation from wealthy upstarts to serial title winners.

He scored the most famous goal in their history and provided one of the Premier League's most dramatic moments on the final day of the 2011/12 season. Read the full story of what happened that day.

City went into their match against Queens Park Rangers top of the Premier League on goal difference.

The Blues were 1.152/13 on the Exchange at kick-off with QPR available to back at 24.023/1.

"Agggguerrrrroooo..."

The match didn't pan out as expected, though, it looked like City had blown it when, heading into injury-time, they were 2-1 down while title rivals Manchester United were winning at Sunderland.

City drifted out to 55.054/1 to win the match before Edin Dzecko equalised in the 92nd minute.

Two minutes later came the iconic moment when the Argentine broke through on goal.

"Agggguerrrrroooo..." said Martin Tyler in the most famos commentary moment in Premier League history, as the City striker sidestepped a challenge and slid the ball home to win City the title.

It was goal that laid the blueprint for City's success as they won four more titles before Aguero departed for Barcelona last summer.