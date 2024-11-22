Saturday Premier League Tips: Three cards and goals bets to back up to 9/5

Kavanagh refereeing means cards at Goodison Park

Shot heavy Bournemouth and Brighton points to goals

Fulham and Wolves promises plenty of goals at Craven Cottage

Leicester v Chelsea SuperBoost

Nicolas Jackson is leading the line for Chelsea in fine form this season, netting six Premier League goals so far.

He's keeping out Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku amongst others, and perhaps it is no surprise, as he has managed more shots on target than any other Chelsea player this season (15).

Indeed, only Erling Haaland (32) and Mo Salah (21) have managed more than Jackson's 15 this season, with the Chelsea managing 1 or more shots on target in every single one of his 11 Premier League appearances so far.

English Premier League - Top 3 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Erling Haaland Man City 11 32 2.9 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 11 21 2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 11 15 1.5 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 11 14 1.4 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 9 14 1.6 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 11 13 1.6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 11 13 1.4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 11 13 1.2 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 11 12 1.6 Danny Welbeck Brighton 11 12 1.2 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 11 12 1.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 10 12 1.3 Noni Madueke Chelsea 10 12 1.4 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 9 12 1.3 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 11 11 1.1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 11 11 1 Matheus Cunha Wolves 11 11 1.1 James Maddison Tottenham 11 11 1.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 9 11 1.3 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 8 11 1.5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 11 10 1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 11 10 0.9 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 11 10 0.9 Luis Díaz Liverpool 11 9 1.2 Liam Delap Ipswich 11 9 1 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 11 9 1.3 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 11 9 0.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 11 9 0.9 Evanilson Bournemouth 10 9 1.1 Yoane Wissa Brentford 8 9 1.4 Alex Iwobi Fulham 11 8 0.8 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 11 8 0.9 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 8 8 1.1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 11 7 0.7 Adama Traoré Fulham 11 7 0.9 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 11 7 0.8 Cameron Archer Southampton 11 7 1.1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 11 7 0.9 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 11 7 0.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 11 7 0.7 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 11 7 0.8 Josko Gvardiol Man City 11 7 0.7 Dwight McNeil Everton 10 7 0.7 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 10 7 0.7 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 10 7 0.9 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 11 6 1.3 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 11 6 0.7 Andreas Pereira Fulham 11 6 0.6 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 11 6 1 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 11 6 1.1 Joelinton Newcastle 11 6 0.6 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 11 6 1.9 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 11 6 1.1 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 11 6 0.5 Bernardo Silva Man City 11 6 0.6 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 10 6 1.7 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 9 6 1.9 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 8 6 1.3 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 8 6 0.9 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 8 6 2.6 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 7 6 1.1 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 7 6 1.6 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 11 5 0.6 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 11 5 0.5 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 11 5 0.5 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 11 5 0.6 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 11 5 0.6 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 11 5 0.9 Mateo Kovacic Man City 11 5 0.5 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 5 0.8 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 11 5 0.5 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 11 5 0.5 Jamie Vardy Leicester 10 5 0.5 Georginio Rutter Brighton 10 5 0.7 Carlos Baleba Brighton 9 5 0.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 8 5 0.7 Savinho Man City 8 5 0.9 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 11 4 0.4 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 11 4 0.5 Tyler Dibling Southampton 11 4 0.6 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 11 4 0.4 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 11 4 0.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 11 4 0.4 Michail Antonio West Ham 11 4 0.5 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 11 4 0.4 Kevin Schade Brentford 11 4 0.7 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 11 4 0.4 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 11 4 0.4 Nathan Collins Brentford 11 4 0.4 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 11 4 0.5 Pedro Neto Chelsea 11 4 0.6 Cristian Romero Tottenham 11 4 0.4 Pedro Porro Tottenham 11 4 0.4 Pape Sarr Tottenham 11 4 0.8 Casemiro Man Utd 10 4 0.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 10 4 0.4 Joe Aribo Southampton 10 4 0.6 Tomás Soucek West Ham 10 4 0.6 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 10 4 0.5 Amad Diallo Man Utd 9 4 0.8 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 9 4 0.5 Adam Armstrong Southampton 8 4 0.8 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 6 4 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 5 4 2 João Pedro Brighton 5 4 1.2 Danny Ings West Ham 5 4 5.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 11 3 0.4 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 11 3 0.3 Murillo Nottm Forest 11 3 0.3 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 11 3 0.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 11 3 0.3 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 11 3 0.4 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 11 3 0.3 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 11 3 0.4 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 10 3 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 10 3 0.4 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 10 3 0.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 10 3 0.8 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 10 3 0.4 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 10 3 1.7 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 10 3 0.5 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 9 3 0.3 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 9 3 0.5 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 9 3 0.5 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 9 3 0.7 Michael Keane Everton 9 3 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 9 3 0.4 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 9 3 0.4 Nélson Semedo Wolves 9 3 0.3 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 9 3 0.7 Curtis Jones Liverpool 8 3 0.7 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 8 3 0.4 Jérémy Doku Man City 8 3 0.7 Timo Werner Tottenham 8 3 1 Harry Wilson Fulham 7 3 3.7 Diogo Jota Liverpool 7 3 0.5 Julio Enciso Brighton 7 3 3.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 7 3 0.6 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 5 3 0.7 Mikel Merino Arsenal 5 3 1 Kenny Tete Fulham 11 2 0.2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 11 2 0.2 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 11 2 0.2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 11 2 0.2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 11 2 0.2 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 11 2 0.2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 11 2 0.4 Leif Davis Ipswich 11 2 0.2 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 11 2 0.2 João Gomes Wolves 11 2 0.2 Jack Harrison Everton 11 2 0.3 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 11 2 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 11 2 0.2 Thomas Partey Arsenal 11 2 0.2 Emerson West Ham 11 2 0.2 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 11 2 0.2 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 11 2 0.6 Andy Robertson Liverpool 10 2 0.2 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 10 2 0.8 Declan Rice Arsenal 10 2 0.2 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 10 2 0.4 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 10 2 0.2 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 10 2 0.3 Harry Winks Leicester 10 2 0.2 James Justin Leicester 10 2 0.2 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 10 2 0.3 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 10 2 0.3 Yasin Ayari Brighton 9 2 0.4 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 9 2 1.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 8 2 0.4 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 8 2 0.7 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 8 2 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 8 2 1 Carlos Soler West Ham 8 2 0.7 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 8 2 1.2 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 7 2 0.3 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 7 2 0.4 Beto Everton 7 2 1.9 Jack Grealish Man City 7 2 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 7 2 0.4 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 7 2 1.9 Jack Taylor Ipswich 6 2 1.4 John Stones Man City 6 2 0.8 João Félix Chelsea 5 2 1.5 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 5 2 0.4 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 4 2 0.5 Mason Mount Man Utd 3 2 1.2 Joe Gomez Liverpool 3 2 3.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 11 1 0.1 James Tarkowski Everton 11 1 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 11 1 0.1 Pau Torres Aston Villa 11 1 0.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 11 1 0.1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 11 1 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 11 1 0.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 11 1 0.1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 11 1 0.1 Wout Faes Leicester 11 1 0.1 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 11 1 0.1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 10 1 0.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 10 1 0.1 Flynn Downes Southampton 10 1 0.1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 10 1 0.1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 10 1 0.2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 10 1 0.1 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 10 1 0.1 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 10 1 0.1 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 9 1 0.3 Joe Willock Newcastle 9 1 0.3 Ashley Young Everton 9 1 0.1 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 9 1 0.1 Ben White Arsenal 9 1 0.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 9 1 0.1 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 9 1 0.1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 9 1 0.2 Malo Gusto Chelsea 9 1 0.1 Manuel Akanji Man City 9 1 0.1 Tommy Doyle Wolves 8 1 0.3 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 8 1 0.8 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 8 1 0.7 Alex Scott Bournemouth 8 1 0.3 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 8 1 0.1 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 8 1 1.4 Phil Foden Man City 8 1 0.2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 8 1 0.1 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 8 1 0.2 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 8 1 0.1 Orel Mangala Everton 8 1 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 7 1 0.2 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 7 1 0.4 Simon Adingra Brighton 7 1 0.4 Ben Brereton Southampton 7 1 0.2 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 7 1 0.6 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Caleb Okoli Leicester 7 1 0.1 André Wolves 7 1 0.2 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 6 1 0.4 Conor Bradley Liverpool 6 1 0.6 Ben Johnson Ipswich 6 1 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 6 1 0.2 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 6 1 0.3 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 6 1 0.2 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 1 0.6 Mathias Jensen Brentford 6 1 0.3 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 6 1 0.6 Oliver Skipp Leicester 6 1 0.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0.2 Evan Ferguson Brighton 6 1 0.9 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 5 1 1.7 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 5 1 0.9 Renato Veiga Chelsea 5 1 0.5 Paul Onuachu Southampton 5 1 1.5 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 4 1 0.3 Will Smallbone Southampton 4 1 0.4 Ryan Fraser Southampton 4 1 0.6 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 3 1 0.4 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 3 1 1.4 Andy Irving West Ham 3 1 3 Timothy Castagne Fulham 2 1 3 Antony Man Utd 2 1 3.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 2 1 1 Séamus Coleman Everton 1 1 1 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 1 1 5 Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 1 2.7 Bernd Leno Fulham 11 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 11 0 0 Antonee Robinson Fulham 11 0 0 Jan Bednarek Southampton 11 0 0 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 11 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 11 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 11 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 11 0 0 Lewis Hall Newcastle 11 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 11 0 0 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 11 0 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 11 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 11 0 0 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 11 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 11 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 11 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 11 0 0 Ederson Man City 11 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 11 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 11 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 11 0 0 William Saliba Arsenal 10 0 0 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 10 0 0 Joël Veltman Brighton 10 0 0 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 10 0 0 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 10 0 0 Rico Lewis Man City 10 0 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 10 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 10 0 0 Toti Gomes Wolves 9 0 0 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 9 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 9 0 0 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 9 0 0 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 9 0 0 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 9 0 0 John McGinn Aston Villa 9 0 0 Mads Roerslev Brentford 9 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 9 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 9 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 9 0 0 Jack Clarke Ipswich 9 0 0 Harrison Reed Fulham 8 0 0 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 8 0 0 Tom Cairney Fulham 8 0 0 Wes Burns Ipswich 8 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 0 0 Lewis Dunk Brighton 8 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 8 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 8 0 0 Matheus Nunes Man City 8 0 0 Edson Álvarez West Ham 8 0 0 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 8 0 0 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 8 0 0 Sasa Lukic Fulham 7 0 0 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 7 0 0 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 7 0 0 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 7 0 0 Jack Stephens Southampton 7 0 0 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 7 0 0 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 7 0 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 7 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 6 0 0 José Sá Wolves 6 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 6 0 0 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 6 0 0 Matty Cash Aston Villa 6 0 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 6 0 0 Igor Julio Brighton 6 0 0 Kepa Bournemouth 6 0 0 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 6 0 0 Harry Maguire Man Utd 5 0 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 5 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 5 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 5 0 0 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 5 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 5 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 5 0 0 Matt Doherty Wolves 5 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 5 0 0 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 5 0 0 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 5 0 0 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 5 0 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 5 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 5 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 5 0 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 5 0 0 Kasey McAteer Leicester 5 0 0 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 5 0 0 Richarlison Tottenham 5 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 5 0 0 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 5 0 0 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Morato Nottm Forest 5 0 0 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 5 0 0 Carlos Forbs Wolves 5 0 0 Ryan Manning Southampton 5 0 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 4 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 4 0 0 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 4 0 0 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 4 0 0 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 4 0 0 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 4 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 4 0 0 James Garner Everton 4 0 0 David Brooks Bournemouth 4 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 4 0 0 Ross Stewart Southampton 4 0 0 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 4 0 0 Mikey Moore Tottenham 4 0 0 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 4 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 4 0 0 Brajan Gruda Brighton 4 0 0 Reece James Chelsea 4 0 0 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 3 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 3 0 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 3 0 0 Adam Webster Brighton 3 0 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 3 0 0 Jorginho Arsenal 3 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 3 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 3 0 0 Djed Spence Tottenham 3 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 3 0 0 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 3 0 0 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Philip Billing Bournemouth 2 0 0 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 2 0 0 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 2 0 0 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 2 0 0 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 2 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Axel Disasi Chelsea 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Harry Clarke Ipswich 2 0 0 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 2 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 1 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 1 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 1 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 James Bree Southampton 1 0 0 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 1 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 1 0 0 Ben Davies Tottenham 1 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 1 0 0

Can he do it once again in the lunchtime kick-off? Well, only Brentford (203) have faced more shots this season than Leicester City (195), so we've SuperBoosted Nicolas Jackson to hit the target once again, now 1/12.00, up from 1/31.33!

Nicolas Jackson to have 1 or more shots on target

Everton v Brentford (Sat, 15:00)

Everton and Bretnford are the two cleanest teams in the division based on cards received and yet I can't resist a bet on cards given the referee is Chris Kavanagh. He is taking charge of his eighth game of the season and is averaging the most cards in the Premier League at a whopping 7.14 per-game.

It's not just the Premier League where Kavanagh has been card happy. In the EFL Cup, he showed six cards when Newcastle hosted Chelsea. Across the Europa League and Europa Conference League, it's totals of 5, 6, 8 and 4 and internationally in the Nations League, it's totals of 5 and 6.

Looking at the two teams involved here, Everton have only received 19 cards in 11 games (1.73 per-game) and Brentford only 17 cards (1.55 per-game). However, 11 games is a relatively small sample size and these two were in the top 10 last season for most dirtiest sides. Looking at their totals since the beginning of last season, Everton have received 100 cards at an average of 2.04 per-game and Brentford 108 cards at an average of 2.20 per-game.

Using these two figures as a basic input for our card expectancy here would give us 4.24 cards and odds for Over 4.5 cards of around 7/52.40. However, we know we have an above average referee, the best in the league when it comes to dishing out cards, so our expectancy has to increase.

This season the average number of cards per-game is 5.13 but we have a referee showing 7.14 per-game - 39% more. Looking at his total across all competitions, it reads 91 cards in 14 games, 6.50 per-game - 27% more than the league average. We can back Over 4.5 cards at a huge 9/52.80, much bigger than our initial 7/52.40 and that was before factoring in the referee. This bet has won in 12 of 14 games this season under Chris Kavanagh.

Back Over 4.5 Cards in Everton v Brentford

Bournemouth v Brighton (Sat, 15:00)

Just four points separate third from 13th in the Premier League and both these sides fall in that range as 12th- placed Bournemouth host Brighton in sixth.

Bournemouth should be very happy with their start to the season given eight of their 11 matches have come against sides 11th and above, especially following the sale of 19-goal top scorer Dominic Solanke. Confidence should be high at the Vitality Stadium having beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal in their two previous outings.

Brighton should be just as happy with their start to the season, if not more so, under new boss Fabian Hürzeler. Seven of their 11 matches have come against top half teams including all of the top five. And they should be encouraged by their away form, with a draw at Arsenal and a win at Newcastle.

Another trend both these sides have in common is goals. Bournemouth's matches have seen 30 goals (15 for and 15 against) at an average of 2.73 per-game. Brighton's have seen 34 goals (For 19, Against 15) at an average of 3.09pg. This is in no small part due to the Seagulls' willingness to get shots off. Both rank in the top five for most shots with Bournemouth attempting 15.2 per-game and Brighton 14.5pg.

It's no surprise that Over 2.5 goals is a regular winner with both sides equally adept at both scoring and conceding. Fifteen of Bournemouth's last 23 games have seen three or more goals (65%) and under Hürzeler, Brighton have seen eight of 11 go over 2.5 goals (72%). By backing Over 2.75 goals, we'll win at least half our bet with three goals.

Back Over 2.75 goals in Bournemouth v Brighton

Fulham v Wolves (Sat, 15:00)

Gary O'Neil got a much needed first win of the season last time out against Southampton but it only moved Wolves off the foot of the table by one place and still two points short of safety. The issue with Wolves is defensively, having shipped 27 goals in their 11 games (2.45 per-game) - by far the most in the league. Further back they've conceded 48 goals in their last 21 games (2.29 per-game). There haven't had a problem scoring - they've accumulated the same number of goals as seventh place Fulham (16) - and as a result, 73% of their games have gone over 2.5 goals.

Following Joao Palhinha's £42M transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer, there was potential for Fulham to struggle this season. However, Marco Silva has done a great job, so much so they sit second based on expected points. Silva has his team firing with them averaging the third most shots in the league (15.6) and as a result generating the fifth most expected goals.

Goals have been commonplace in Fulham games for a while, particularly at Craven Cottage with 14 of their last 19 going over 2.5 goals (74%). Last season both matches finished with three plus goals, including this fixture with Fulham running out 3-2 winners.