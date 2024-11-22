Saturday Premier League Tips: Three cards and goals bets to back up to 9/5
Odds compiler and football tipster Mark Stinchcombe is back after the international break to recommend his best bets in the Premier League on Saturday...
-
Kavanagh refereeing means cards at Goodison Park
-
Shot heavy Bournemouth and Brighton points to goals
-
Fulham and Wolves promises plenty of goals at Craven Cottage
-
-
Leicester v Chelsea SuperBoost
Nicolas Jackson is leading the line for Chelsea in fine form this season, netting six Premier League goals so far.
He's keeping out Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku amongst others, and perhaps it is no surprise, as he has managed more shots on target than any other Chelsea player this season (15).
Indeed, only Erling Haaland (32) and Mo Salah (21) have managed more than Jackson's 15 this season, with the Chelsea managing 1 or more shots on target in every single one of his 11 Premier League appearances so far.
English Premier League - Top 3 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|11
|32
|2.9
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|11
|21
|2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|11
|15
|1.5
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|11
|14
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|9
|14
|1.6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|11
|13
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|11
|13
|1.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|11
|13
|1.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|11
|12
|1.6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|11
|12
|1.2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|11
|12
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|10
|12
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|10
|12
|1.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|9
|12
|1.3
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|11
|11
|1.1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|11
|11
|1
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|11
|11
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|11
|11
|1.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|9
|11
|1.3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|8
|11
|1.5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|11
|10
|1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|11
|10
|0.9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|11
|10
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|11
|9
|1.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|11
|9
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|11
|9
|1.3
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|11
|9
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|9
|0.9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|10
|9
|1.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|8
|9
|1.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|11
|8
|0.8
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|11
|8
|0.9
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|8
|8
|1.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|11
|7
|0.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|11
|7
|0.9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|11
|7
|0.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|11
|7
|1.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|11
|7
|0.9
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|11
|7
|0.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|11
|7
|0.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|11
|7
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|11
|7
|0.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|10
|7
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|10
|7
|0.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|10
|7
|0.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|11
|6
|1.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|11
|6
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|11
|6
|0.6
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|11
|6
|1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|11
|6
|1.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|11
|6
|0.6
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|11
|6
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|11
|6
|1.1
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|11
|6
|0.5
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|11
|6
|0.6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|10
|6
|1.7
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|9
|6
|1.9
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|8
|6
|1.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|8
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|8
|6
|2.6
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|7
|6
|1.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|7
|6
|1.6
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|11
|5
|0.6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|11
|5
|0.5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|11
|5
|0.5
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|11
|5
|0.6
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|11
|5
|0.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|11
|5
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|0.5
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|10
|5
|0.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|10
|5
|0.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|9
|5
|0.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|8
|5
|0.7
|Savinho
|Man City
|8
|5
|0.9
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|11
|4
|0.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|0.4
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|11
|4
|0.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|0.4
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.4
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|0.6
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|10
|4
|0.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|10
|4
|0.4
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|10
|4
|0.6
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.5
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|9
|4
|0.8
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|9
|4
|0.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|8
|4
|0.8
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|5
|4
|2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|5
|4
|1.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|5
|4
|5.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|11
|3
|0.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|11
|3
|0.3
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.3
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|11
|3
|0.3
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|11
|3
|0.3
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|0.4
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|10
|3
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|10
|3
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|10
|3
|0.8
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|0.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|10
|3
|1.7
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|9
|3
|0.3
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|9
|3
|0.5
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|9
|3
|0.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|9
|3
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|9
|3
|0.4
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|9
|3
|0.4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|9
|3
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|0.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|8
|3
|0.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|7
|3
|3.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|7
|3
|0.5
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|7
|3
|3.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|7
|3
|0.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.7
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|1
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|11
|2
|0.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.4
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|11
|2
|0.2
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|11
|2
|0.3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|11
|2
|0.2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|0.2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|11
|2
|0.6
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|10
|2
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|10
|2
|0.8
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.4
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|0.2
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|10
|2
|0.3
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.2
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|9
|2
|0.4
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|1.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|0.4
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|8
|2
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|8
|2
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|8
|2
|0.7
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|1.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|0.3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|7
|2
|0.4
|Beto
|Everton
|7
|2
|1.9
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|7
|2
|1.9
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|1.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|6
|2
|0.8
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|1.5
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|3.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|11
|1
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|11
|1
|0.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|11
|1
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|11
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|11
|1
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|10
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|0.1
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|9
|1
|0.3
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|9
|1
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|9
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|9
|1
|0.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.1
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|9
|1
|0.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|9
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|9
|1
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|8
|1
|0.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.8
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|8
|1
|0.7
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|1.4
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|8
|1
|0.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|8
|1
|0.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|8
|1
|0.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|0.1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|8
|1
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|7
|1
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|7
|1
|0.4
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|7
|1
|0.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|7
|1
|0.6
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|7
|1
|0.1
|André
|Wolves
|7
|1
|0.2
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|6
|1
|0.4
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|6
|1
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|0.2
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.6
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.3
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.9
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|1.7
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.9
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0.5
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|5
|1
|1.5
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|4
|1
|0.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|0.4
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|1
|1.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|3
|1
|3
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|2
|1
|3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|3.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|1
|2.7
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|11
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|11
|0
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|11
|0
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|11
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|11
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|11
|0
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|11
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|11
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|11
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|11
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|11
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|11
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|10
|0
|0
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|10
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|10
|0
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|9
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|9
|0
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|9
|0
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|9
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|8
|0
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|7
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|6
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|6
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|6
|0
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|6
|0
|0
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|6
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|6
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|6
|0
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|5
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Can he do it once again in the lunchtime kick-off? Well, only Brentford (203) have faced more shots this season than Leicester City (195), so we've SuperBoosted Nicolas Jackson to hit the target once again, now 1/12.00, up from 1/31.33!
Everton v Brentford (Sat, 15:00)
Everton and Bretnford are the two cleanest teams in the division based on cards received and yet I can't resist a bet on cards given the referee is Chris Kavanagh. He is taking charge of his eighth game of the season and is averaging the most cards in the Premier League at a whopping 7.14 per-game.
It's not just the Premier League where Kavanagh has been card happy. In the EFL Cup, he showed six cards when Newcastle hosted Chelsea. Across the Europa League and Europa Conference League, it's totals of 5, 6, 8 and 4 and internationally in the Nations League, it's totals of 5 and 6.
Looking at the two teams involved here, Everton have only received 19 cards in 11 games (1.73 per-game) and Brentford only 17 cards (1.55 per-game). However, 11 games is a relatively small sample size and these two were in the top 10 last season for most dirtiest sides. Looking at their totals since the beginning of last season, Everton have received 100 cards at an average of 2.04 per-game and Brentford 108 cards at an average of 2.20 per-game.
Using these two figures as a basic input for our card expectancy here would give us 4.24 cards and odds for Over 4.5 cards of around 7/52.40. However, we know we have an above average referee, the best in the league when it comes to dishing out cards, so our expectancy has to increase.
This season the average number of cards per-game is 5.13 but we have a referee showing 7.14 per-game - 39% more. Looking at his total across all competitions, it reads 91 cards in 14 games, 6.50 per-game - 27% more than the league average. We can back Over 4.5 cards at a huge 9/52.80, much bigger than our initial 7/52.40 and that was before factoring in the referee. This bet has won in 12 of 14 games this season under Chris Kavanagh.
Bournemouth v Brighton (Sat, 15:00)
Just four points separate third from 13th in the Premier League and both these sides fall in that range as 12th- placed Bournemouth host Brighton in sixth.
Bournemouth should be very happy with their start to the season given eight of their 11 matches have come against sides 11th and above, especially following the sale of 19-goal top scorer Dominic Solanke. Confidence should be high at the Vitality Stadium having beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal in their two previous outings.
Brighton should be just as happy with their start to the season, if not more so, under new boss Fabian Hürzeler. Seven of their 11 matches have come against top half teams including all of the top five. And they should be encouraged by their away form, with a draw at Arsenal and a win at Newcastle.
Another trend both these sides have in common is goals. Bournemouth's matches have seen 30 goals (15 for and 15 against) at an average of 2.73 per-game. Brighton's have seen 34 goals (For 19, Against 15) at an average of 3.09pg. This is in no small part due to the Seagulls' willingness to get shots off. Both rank in the top five for most shots with Bournemouth attempting 15.2 per-game and Brighton 14.5pg.
It's no surprise that Over 2.5 goals is a regular winner with both sides equally adept at both scoring and conceding. Fifteen of Bournemouth's last 23 games have seen three or more goals (65%) and under Hürzeler, Brighton have seen eight of 11 go over 2.5 goals (72%). By backing Over 2.75 goals, we'll win at least half our bet with three goals.
Fulham v Wolves (Sat, 15:00)
Gary O'Neil got a much needed first win of the season last time out against Southampton but it only moved Wolves off the foot of the table by one place and still two points short of safety. The issue with Wolves is defensively, having shipped 27 goals in their 11 games (2.45 per-game) - by far the most in the league. Further back they've conceded 48 goals in their last 21 games (2.29 per-game). There haven't had a problem scoring - they've accumulated the same number of goals as seventh place Fulham (16) - and as a result, 73% of their games have gone over 2.5 goals.
Following Joao Palhinha's £42M transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer, there was potential for Fulham to struggle this season. However, Marco Silva has done a great job, so much so they sit second based on expected points. Silva has his team firing with them averaging the third most shots in the league (15.6) and as a result generating the fifth most expected goals.
Goals have been commonplace in Fulham games for a while, particularly at Craven Cottage with 14 of their last 19 going over 2.5 goals (74%). Last season both matches finished with three plus goals, including this fixture with Fulham running out 3-2 winners.
Now read my preview of Leicester v Chelsea and the best bets here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
