Saturday Premier League Tips: Back the worst team in the league to lose with insurance at 4/5

Betfair's Saturday Superboost!

Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.

Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Isak and Gordon to combine for 2 or more shots on target was 4/9 NOW SBK 1/1

Tottenham v Newcastle (Sat, 12:30)

Tottenham's defensive injury issues has seen them win just two of their last 11 games across all competitions since their astonishing win at Manchester City. It's likely midfielder Archie Gray will once again be paired with the only recognised centre-back in Radu Dragusin. It certainly looks like it's had an effect on their offensive output with them having scored one goal or fewer in four of their last nine games.

Newcastle meanwhile are quietly going about their business and four straight wins has seen them climb up to fifth and just three points off the Champions League places. Across all competitions it's five wins in a row.

They've been expertly led by striker Alexander Isak with eight goals in his last six games, scoring in all six to take him to third in the top scorer charts. Whilst Isak has been doing the business for them in attack, it's in defence where they've thrived to give them the platform to win games. They've kept a clean sheet in their last four games and possess the fourth best defensive record in the division with just 21 goals conceded in 19 games.

With Tottenham's attacking rhythm being upset by their defensive issues and thus familiarity with building from the back, coupled with Newcastle's defensive prowess, there's a better chance of a lower scoring game than the odds suggest. 13 of Newcastle's 19 games this season finished under 3.5 goals (68%) and 11 of their last 14 league trips to Spurs have also finished with fewer than four goals.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.5 goals in Tottenham v Newcastle SBK 19/20

Southampton v Brentford (Sat, 15:00)

This is a meeting of the worst team in the league hosting the side they share the worst away record in the league with! Southampton have won just one and drawn only three of their 19 games this season to see them sit at the foot of the table with just six points and 10 points adrift of safety. Brentford meanwhile possess the joint best home record in the league but along with Southampton, have the joint worst away record in the league with no wins, two draws and seven defeats. What's going to give on Saturday?

Southampton are under new management in Croatian journeyman Ivan Juric but it's difficult to see him turning things round, having only managed in Italy where he's already been sacked four times in his career, most recently just three months into his Roma tenure, after being just four points above the relegation zone and 20th in the Europa League. He's already lost both of his matches in charge of the Saints.

Twelth placed Brentford meanwhile are much more reliable, particularly against the lesser lights of the division. Their record against sides below them this season reads W4 D2 L1 with the single defeat coming at Old Trafford in Manchester United. Southampton should hold no fear for them having won their last four Premier League matches against the Saints since May-2022 by an aggregate score of 11-1. They were as comfortable as the goals suggest with the Bess ahead by half-time in all four. Brentford have to be backed at the prices given Southampton have lost 15 of 19 games this season.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford draw no bet v Southampton SBK 4/5

Brighton v Arsenal (Sat, 17:30)

A huge game for Arsenal as they try to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and reduce the six point gap, having already played a game more. However, given Brighton have lost just four games all season, two of those away at Liverpool and Chelsea, and just one of nine at home, 3/4 for an Arsenal victory looks a little short, especially when you consider Brighton have already avoided defeat away at Arsenal this season.

Arsenal have only won five of their 10 away games and only one of those came against top half opposition. They beat Aston Villa 2-0 back in August but Villa were very much Arsenal's equal in that game. Their record away versus top half sides reads W1 D3 L2 scoring just six goals in those games.

Brighton will certainly give Arsenal a game, with the Seagulls averaging the 6th most shots in the league at 14.8 per-game - Arsenal are only averaging the ninth most. And there will no fear for Brighton at all having avoided defeat against the Gunners in nine of their last 15 meetings, picking up a huge six wins in that time. Arsenal will once again be without Bukayo Saka and he's an enormous miss. He's got 15 goals and assists in just 16 league games this season. His record against Brighton is five goals and assists in nine starts.