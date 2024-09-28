Saturday Football Tips: Goals, goals and more goals in the Premier League

Erling Haaland Superboost

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring an incredible 10 goals in his first five Premier League games. The Norwegian striker has also registered 19 shots on target in that period.

Newcastle have conceded the third highest amount of shots on target this season (29 in five league games) so it seems inevitable that Haaland - who has had at least two shots on target in each of his last five games - will get some shots away on Saturday.

If you fancy the Man City striker to register at least two shots on target at St James' Park then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to have 2+ Shots on Target v Newcastle SBK 1/1

Brentford v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)

It feels like the pressure is mounting on new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui after the 5-1 collapse at Liverpool in the League Cup during the week despite taking the lead. It's just one win in the Premier League where they've also struggled at the back conceding the joint third most goals. Defence has been a real issue for a long time having conceded 2+ goals in 15 of their last 23 Premier League games and Brentford match up really well with the Hammers having scored 2+ goals in six of their last seven meetings.

The Bees themselves however, have also conceded the joint third most goals and longer-term has meant over 2.5 goals has won in 25 of their last 38 Premier League games (66%) - the course of a whole season. With West Ham's recent over 2.5 goals record standing at 15 of their last 21 matches (71%), backing over 2.5 goals is a really easy bet. Last season the home sides won 4-2 and 3-2 in this matchup.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.75

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (Sat, 15:00)

This is the only match in the Premier League this weekend where Over 2.5 goals is the underdog. Across the other nine games the average Over 2.5 goals price is only 1.625/8 with odds as low as 1.4640/85! And Nottingham Forest games at the City Ground have been really entertaining under Nuno since he took over at the end of 2023, with 40 goals in his 13 home matches at an average of 3.08 goals-per-game, with only one seeing under 1.5 goals.

Fulham have been fairly miserly so far this season, but they have played two of the promoted sides in their five matches already, and the departure of Joao Palhinha should catch up with them at some point. This fixture finished 3-1 and 5-0 last season to the home sides so clearly there is a recipe for goals. As a result of the underdog Over 2.5 goals odds, we can have some added security on our side by backing Over 2.25 goals at a competitive price instead.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.25 goals EXC 1.81

Everton v Crystal Palace (Sat, 15:00)

Sean Dyche managed to stop the rot last weekend as Everton picked up their first point of the season with a draw at newly promoted Leicester City. They actually had 17 shots, with 13 coming inside the penalty area as they managed to get themselves into good positions, which is far more promising than the actual result. The Over/Under 2.5 goals market is close to 50/50 but there looks to be far more reasons to back Overs than Unders. Four of Everton's five matches so far this season have seen over 2.5 goals and despite the likely return of Jarrad Branthwaite, it looks a lot to immediately address their defensive issues. They've conceded the third most expected goals at 11.86, conceding on average over 2.0 per-game.

Crystal Palace have also underwhelmed so far this season with a Michael Olise shaped hole in their side, failing to win so far. However, goals have flowed under Oliver Glasner since he took over in February with 54 in his 18 games in charge - almost half a season of fixtures - at a rate of 3.0 per-game.