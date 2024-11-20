Ruben Amorim Man Utd Specials: Reds 13/8 to win trophy this season under new manager

Man Utd to win trophy this season under Amorim 13/8 2.63

Ruben Amorim has today officially started his new job as Manchester United manager.

But before the Portuguese takes charge, here's a short guide to the Betfair Sportsbook specials markets on Amorim's United. Is he the man to take them back to the top or will we see another false dawn at Old Trafford?

One positive omen - the last time Manchester United appointed a permanent manager in November it was a certain Scot who stayed at the club for 27 years and delivered 13 titles. Not that we want to put Amorim under any more pressure than already comes with the job.

Amorim to win first three Premier League matches?

Taking over midseason is never ideal for a manager but there is still more than three-quarters of he 2024/25 campaign to go. Amorim's appointment should lift the spirits at Old Trafford and the fans will get behind him from the off.

So what are the chances that he makes an immediate impact? His first three Premier League matches will be away to Ipswich, at home to Everton and away to Arsenal. United can't take three points for granted against any team at the moment and the last of that trio will be particularly difficult. That's why it's 17/29.50 that the Reds win all three.

Meanwhile, United have already said there will be limited funds for the new manager to spend during the January transfer window. But if Amorim does dip into the market, will it be for familiar names?

Erik ten Hag seemed determined to bring every member of his 2019 Ajax side to Old Trafford. Fans will hope the new manager is more imaginative but he is 13/27.50 to sign two or more Sporting Lisbon players in January.

Will Man Utd to win a trophy under Amorim this season?

United are 13th in the table and 80/181.00 to win the Premier League, so we will rule that one out. They are in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, however, and must travel to Tottenham next month for their last eight showdown. The Red Devils are 11/26.50 in the outright winner market.

Then there is the Europa League which they are 11/26.50 to win despite starting with three draws and a win. It's a slog of a competition but could Amorim negotiate United's path to the final? Of course, he has been managing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League this season, so stepping down to the Europa League should be a doddle.

In January, the team will set out on the road to Wembley as FA Cup holders. One thing that could be said for Erik ten Hag was that he knew how to win a cup competition. That kept him in the job for 850 days. Amorim is 17/201.85 to last at least that long but he also the same price to go before then.

If you think United will win any of the four trophies mentioned under Amorim this season then back them at 13/82.63.

Will Man Utd win the Premier League in three years?

There is a place waiting in the history books for the Manchester United manager who delivers their first Premier League title of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It is now 11 years and counting since the club last finished top of the table. They have finished second, albeit without truly challening for the title, twice during that time - under Jose Mourinho in 2018 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

Can Amorim deliver the holy grail within three years? He is 10/111.00 to do it but, just to underline the uncertainty about how the 39-year-old will fare at the club, you can get the same price on him leaving before the end of this season.

Hang on to your hats and enjoy Manchester United's latest new era.