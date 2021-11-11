Rivaldo Exclusive: Barcelona need more quality and Raheem Sterling would be a good fit

There are rumours that Barcelona might try to sign Raheem Sterling in the next transfer window, and I think he has enough quality to add to our squad and bring good things to the club.

He has played for several years in the Premier League, Champions League and international football in teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and England, so, despite bringing a great game dynamic for playing in the best competitions in the world, he is also used to playing under big pressure.

He has played in crucial Champions League games for Man City and a World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final for the English national team, so I see him as a great potential signing for Barcelona.

Of course, we can discuss if his style of play adapts to Xavi's approach, but honestly, I think that now the most important thing is to offer more and better player options to the new manager, as only that way the Barcelona midfield legend could really improve the team and its performances.

Coutinho could have a confidence boost following Xavi's arrival

The arrival of a new manager always offers an extra chance for players that are not playing regularly to convince their new coach on training sessions, so, I think that with Xavi coming to town this should impact Philippe Coutinho's motivation to increase after showing some signs of disappointment lately.

Furthermore, he was also called for the Brazilian national team and should have an opportunity to play some time against Colombia or Argentina which could also boost his confidence before returning to Catalonia and trying to finally firm his name on the regular starting XI.

I'm sure that Xavi recognises a lot of potential and quality in Coutinho and would certainly try to recover the player, since he can give a lot to the team if able to come back to his best times at Liverpool or Bayern.

Young managers need opportunities to prove their value

We are recently seeing some legendary midfielders making their name as managers like Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Xavi and that can only keep happening with others if the clubs gave them the chance to prove their worth.

As former players that recently stopped playing, they are from similar generations of the current players, so they talk the same language and are probably much respected in the locker room for being players idols.

Eddie Howe seems a cautious appointment for Newcastle

Newcastle United announced Eddie Howe as their new manager - an English coach with a growing Premier League experience and strong knowledge about English football - which contrasts to the expectations that they were pointing to an international or more credited manager.

It seems a valid option in a transition phase where the club needs, above all, to avoid relegation, at the same time as they reinforce the team.

But I also have to be honest in this. I played football for many years, and I believe that a manager cannot generate results if he hasn't got good players in his squad, since it's the players that have the most important role in a football match.

A manager could have something like a 10-20% role in the success adopting nice strategies and having a healthy relationship with his squad, but if you don't have good players, you would not achieve anything relevant, so, Newcastle should also focus on signing good players in the next transfer window to allow Howe to develop his work and avoid being relegated.

It would be an odd situation to see a club that become so rich getting relegated to the Championship and so delaying its project of becoming a top club in the world ready to fight for any title in which it participates.

Brazil too strong for their opponents in World Cup Qualifier

The Brazilian national team can seal its place at Qatar World Cup next year this week when they clash with Colombia, and that proves how good Tite's campaign has been so far, still invincible and almost 100% victorious.

The team have been far superior to their south American opponents and I'm sure they totally deserve to celebrate their qualification during this FIFA international date in which they host Colombia and visit their most ferocious rivals Argentina.

But I don't think Brazil will delay this achievement as I think they will beat Colombia (Friday, 00:30 GMT) because they have the better quality as well as home advantage for this match.

For that reason, I'm sticking with a Brazilian win by a 3-1 score at São Paulo.