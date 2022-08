Erik ten Hag backed but Glazers not

As Manchester United fans prepare to protest during this evening's match against Liverpool, a new survey by YouGOV for Betfair reveals almost seven out of ten United fans agree that the Glazers need to sell the club as soon as possible.

It's been a miserable start to the season for Manchester United, with two defeats in two seeing them occupy the relegation places in the Premier League table.

Six out of ten United fans agree that this is the worst Manchester United side of all time.

Despite the poor start to the season, there are more United fans who are keen to stick by the manager, Erik ten Hag, with 37% saying he is still the right man for the job, while 19% feel the opposite.

'Liverpool set to overtake United's titles'

Things don't get any easier for Ten Hag's side, when they take on big rivals Liverpool this eveining.

The Anfield side's last league title win in 2019-20 closed the gap on United's record to just one. Another league title win for Jurgen Klopp's side will see them equal United's record 20 league titles.

According to the data, supporters feel this is inevitable, with more than half of United fans agreeing that Liverpool will overtake their league title record in five years.

Speaking to Betfair, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra said: "I don't ask those players to play amazing every game, but to fight. If they don't fight anymore it's because those players don't want to be there and they don't respect the badge.

"Ten Hag is also responsible for what is going on, he's had the transfer market, the only thing I will say is that he has been fooled the same way other managers have been fooled. The results against Brentford and Brighton I wasn't surprised about.

"Against Liverpool we will need a miracle. The only positive thing is Liverpool haven't won a game yet, so they also don't look ready yet.

"Winning this game [against Liverpool] is the best feeling when you're a United player, and losing is the worst feeling.

For two weeks Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't even say 'hi' to us or shake our hands if we lost to Liverpool.

"I always say, if we won against Chelsea that meant we would win the league and it was a big statement. If we won against Arsenal, no disrespect but it was like winning against our babies.

If we won against Man City, it was winning against our noisy neighbours. If you win against Liverpool it was about history.

"It's the biggest rivalry for the fans and you could see during the week how the players were training, it was absolutely different, the tension.

Normally Sir Alex wouldn't watch every training session, but he would be there for every minute and he would pick players based on if they could handle it."

Liverpool the firm favourties

Full YouGov survey results

On the Glazers...

69% of Manchester United fans agree that the Glazers should sell the club as soon as possible

On the current Man United team...

60% of Manchester United fans agree that this is the worst Man United team of all time

On Erik ten Hag...

37% of Manchester United fans agree that Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job

19% of Manchester United fans don't feel that Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job

On Cristiano Ronaldo...

43% of Manchester United fans agree that Cristiano Ronaldo should start every match

On the transfer window...

78% of Manchester United fans agree that Man United need to make more signings before the transfer window closes

On Manchester United title record v Liverpool...

55% of Manchester United fans agree that Liverpool will overtake Man United's title record in five years

72% of Liverpool fans agree that Liverpool will overtake Man United's title record in five years

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 4184 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 17th - 18th August 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).