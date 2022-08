Players at Man Utd have to take responsibility, not just Ten Hag

It's Deja Vu and I'm not surprised. I see the same players, there's no confidence and I think we have got carried away with the pre-season.

When the league starts things are totally different, sometimes I even prefer to have a bad pre-season, then it means you have to work hard, your legs are heavy.

When you're too sharp in pre-season and you look good, that means you're not working hard enough.

We blame the board, the manager, and many people. But what about the players? I always have so much respect for the players but now I think it's time for them to take some responsibility.

I also blame Ten Hag - he's been fooled by all those players, the same way other managers have been fooled by them.

In pre-season they looked so good, and he would have been excited to make them even better, but no. Psychologically they are broken.

Every time they face a difficult challenge, those players won't overcome it. It's been like this for years and it's the same thing, it doesn't even hurt anymore, it's Deja Vu.

People aren't blaming Ten Hag, but I'm sorry, he came in like 'I can do it', and he can't until those players leave.

We have to rebuild everything and with those players we won't go anywhere.

I'm sad because I never like to criticise the players, and when I see them I say 'hi' with a smile and they love and respect me.

But now, I'm hurt so bad I have to tell the truth to them face to face.

The manner of the defeat against Brentford tells you that this team is traumatised.

I'm not surprised by the result, you can see the body language. I don't ask those players to play amazing every game, but to fight.

If they don't fight anymore it's because those players don't want to be there and they don't respect the badge. Let's be clear. Brentford were 4-0 up after 35 minutes.

When I saw that I wasn't surprised, and that's the worst part. What did we expect after seeing the same midfield, the same team, what does anyone expect?

I don't know if Ten Hag wanted different players. I don't know if he wanted to get rid of some players but they couldn't because their salary was too high.

That's why I'm angry with the players because it's down to them.

It's down to them to say 'you know what, I've been here many years and I don't have the level anymore so I'm going to another team, I want half of my salary to get another team.'

People are comfortable, people are enjoying their money and their lives and that's why when it's like this, I've had enough.

You can't take money off the club just to feel comfortable, you have to fight on the pitch. That's why I think the players have to look at themselves and question if they are destroying their legacy.

Ten Hag has come from the Dutch league, he wants to play from the back. You can't do that with the players he has.

De Gea can't play from the back. He's brought in Lisandro Martinez and everyone has questioned his height.

I played centre back, but I can jump and win the ball against Peter Crouch, so this is the difference. I never blame a player's height but you have to be able to jump.

I remember myself, when we played against Bolton I was playing against Kevin Davies, that's when Sir Alex Ferguson said 'OK, Evra can play against Stoke, Wolves, against those big teams.'

He could see I could handle big players, where the majority of their game was in the air, and I enjoyed it.

Ten Hag is also responsible for what is going on, he's had the transfer market, the only thing I will say is that he has been fooled the same way other managers have been fooled. The results against Brentford and Brighton I wasn't surprised about.

It's difficult, I always say to people it's not one man that can change Manchester United. There was a lot of hope before the start of the season.

I didn't know what to expect from Ten Hag because he's been coaching Ajax, and Manchester United is a different culture. We tried the Dutch approach and philosophy with Van Gaal, it didn't work.

United fans didn't like it, the United way is to play forward, and now we want to change our DNA and forget the past.

Van Gaal won games but his football was criticised, I don't understand why we're making the same mistakes.

Ten Hag needs to adapt and realise that the Premier League is different, physically you need to be ready.

I struggled in my first six months. I thought I could come in, play nice and easy, but no. After that, all that summer I was in the gym getting stronger, getting ready to jump and win the ball.

That's when I really started my United career. I'm still giving him time, it's too soon to say someone isn't up for the job. From my experience and what I've seen in the past, it doesn't look good for him.

Signing more players now won't be the answer to the problems

If you buy any players now it's desperation and it won't be good. Those things should have been done before pre-season.

Don't get me wrong, when everyone saw pre-season I can understand why Ten Hag, the staff and the board would have thought the squad looks good.

Who are they going to bring to Manchester United and who is coming to play for United? If you have Chelsea, Liverpool, even Tottenham - a player will pick them instead of Man United.

De Jong doesn't want to come to United, he'd prefer to go to Chelsea. There's a lot of noise in the papers, but we're doing the same mistakes. I'm a positive man but things don't look good. Simple.

Things can't get any worse despite Liverpool next

Against Liverpool we will need a miracle. The only positive thing is Liverpool haven't won a game yet, so they also don't look ready yet. I think since Mane left, there's a big gap there.

Mane was important as Salah for the team. Klopp has to adapt the team in a different way. It's interesting, United can surprise everyone but it's going to be tough.

Maybe this match can boost the player's confidence. Liverpool are not at the level of Man City at the moment, and I know they will get back.

I'm positive about Liverpool turning things around, and it hurts me to say that. Last year, I remember they struggled when van Dijk was injured, but they still went toe to toe with City for the league title, so they will come back and I trust Klopp and Liverpool.

Now, I don't trust Man United.

We are touching rock bottom right now, it wouldn't surprise me if we beat Liverpool. We can't do anything worse.

Last season, Liverpool won 4-0, but it could have been more, it was like a training session.

If Liverpool are arrogant we can beat them. But if Liverpool come into this game motivated after they haven't won any of their first two then they will destroy us.

This match is about history and the players can calm the storm with a win

Winning this game is the best feeling when you're a United player, and losing is the worst feeling.

For two weeks Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't even say 'hi' to us or shake our hands if we lost to Liverpool.

I always say, if we won against Chelsea that meant we would win the league and it was a big statement.

If we won against Arsenal, no disrespect but it was like winning against our babies.

If we won against Man City, it was winning against our noisy neighbours. If you win against Liverpool it was about history.

It's the biggest rivalry for the fans and you could see during the week how the players were training, it was absolutely different, the tension.

Normally Sir Alex wouldn't watch every training session but he would be there for every minute and he would pick players based on if they could handle it.

I remember I had a bad first six months, but I played well against Liverpool and we won the game.

After that people were like 'Oh my God, the way Evra tackled Gerrard, this is amazing.'

This game can bring you a lot of confidence and you can make peace with the fans. This is a good opportunity for United's players to stop the storm.