Man City go back to the top of the table

Gunners held but wins for trio of big names

Manchester City shortened to 4/61.65 in the Premier League Winner market after narrowly beating Brighton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning champions looked set for a comfortable afternoon when they raced into a two-goal lead thanks to first half goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, but the Seagulls made life for the Citizens much tougher in the second half.

Kaoru Mitoma had a couple of great chances to reduce the arrears but it was Ansu Fati who capitalised on sloppy defending to make the score 2-1, and it was Pep Guardiola's men who were clinging on in the closing stages, having to play stoppage time with 10 men after Manuel Akanji saw red for two bookable offences.

The victory saw City go back to the top of the table, level on points with Arsenal who could only draw 2-2 with Chelsea in the later game.

Gunners fight back while Reds win Merseyside derby

Arsenal joined Man City at the top of the table thanks to a terrific comeback from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge.

In arguably the Blues' best performance under Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea were 2-0 up early in the second half thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk, but in a game littered with goalkeeping errors, Chelsea's Robert Sanchez's poor clearance gifted Declan Rice the chance to bring the Gunners back into the game.

And with just over five minutes remaining Bukayo Saka's teasing cross was met at the back post by Leandro Trossard who finished well to level up the score.

In the early afternoon kick-off Liverpool ground out a 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton thanks to two late goals by Mo Salah.

The Toffees were aggrieved in the first half when Ashley Young was dismissed for receiving two yellow cards, and their mood didn't get any better when Ibrahima Konate escaped a second yellow card himself despite a clear foul on Everton striker Beto.

In the Premier League Winner market Arsenal remain second favourites at 9/25.30 ahead of Liverpool at 5/15.80 and Tottenham, who host Fulham on Monday Night Football - at 11/112.00.

Rampant Newcastle and narrow win for United

Newcastle's impressive recent form continued with a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Eddie Howe's men moved up to fifth in the table with the win, four points behind Tottenham in fourth who have a game in hand.

The Magpies can be backed at 7/52.40 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Also shortening in the Top 4 Finish market were Manchester United, who can now be backed at 4/14.80 after a narrow 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

However, the victory, although massively important, was overshadowed by the terrible news of Sir Bobby Charlton's passing earlier in the day.

Regarded as England's greatest ever player, Sir Bobby passed away peacefully on Saturday morning after a period of illness. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.

Over 37,000 Forest backers saved by 90 Minute Payout offer

At the other end of the table the season of woe continued for the trio of newly-promoted clubs, though Luton did at least earn a draw thanks to a great comeback at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest looked comfortable at 2-0 up, but two late Hatters goals, the second coming in the 92nd minute, salvaged a precious point.

The stoppage time goal may have been great for Luton, but it mattered not a jot to the 37,000 bettors who included a Forest win in singles, accas and bet builders on the Match Odds 90 market.

Despite the match ending in a draw, Betfair paid out on a Nottm Forest win as they were leading 2-1 as the clock struck 90:00 minutes, much to the delight of anyone taking advantage of Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer.

A heavy 3-0 defeat for Burnley in addition to the Blades' loss to Man United means that the newly-promoted clubs dominate the Relegation market.

Sheffield United are available to back at 1/91.11 to go down, with Luton at 1/51.20 and Burnley at 2/12.94. The only other club shorter than the Clarets are Bournemouth, who lost 1-2 at home to Wolves. The Cherries can be backed at 7/52.40 to be relegated.