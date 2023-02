Two points dropped as City fail to convert chances

Late brace gives Arsenal win over Villa

Liverpool back in the hunt for a Top 4 Finish

Relegation battle heats up as Saints shock Chelsea

Missed chances cost champions

Manchester City remain the odds-on favourites to win the Premier League title despite being held to a surprise draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

City dominated the game and were more than good value for their 1-0 lead, given to them by Bernardo Silva, but they failed to convert any of the many chances they created in the second half and were made to pay the price with just over five minutes remaining.

With their only shot on target in the entire game, January signing Chris Wood tapped home at the far post after an excellent cross from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed 73% of the possession and registered 23 shots at goal, so the result - which saw City eased to 10/11 in the Premier League Winner market - will most definitely be viewed as two points dropped.

Late late show for Gunners

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa in Saturday's early kick-off, twice coming from behind before scoring a brace of stoppage-time goals.

Mikel Arteta's men fell behind on two occasions courtesy of first-half Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho goals, but they deservedly levelled both times, thanks to Bukayo Saka's strike in the first half and Oleksandr Zinchenko's first goal for the club in the second half.

Despite an end-to-end feel to the closing stages the Gunners always looked the most likely team to snatch at winner, and they went ahead in the third minute of stoppage time when Jorginho's shot hit the crossbar and rebounded into the net off Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Arsenal wrapped up the points in the 98th minute, Gabriel Martinelli scoring a breakaway goal. The 2-4 Correct Score was matched at 101.0100/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

What a moment for Emiliano Martinez to score his first goal for Arsenal.#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/LSsX5scGPu -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) February 18, 2023

The Gunners ended the day two points clear of Man City with a game in hand, and they shortened to Evens on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the title.

Manchester United - who beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday - are trading at around the 14.013/1 mark on the Betfair Exchange.

Liverpool 5/4 for top four after win at Newcastle

Liverpool's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League via the Premier League were enhanced when they beat top four rivals Newcastle 2-0 at St James' Park.

Jurgen Klopp's men made a fine start to the game and were two up inside 17 minutes thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, and perhaps the only surprise was that they didn't add to their advantage after Nick Pope was sent off for the hosts midway through the first half.

The win means Liverpool are now just six points behind Newcastle and they still have a game in hand, resulting in their odds shortening to 5/4 in the Top 4 Finish market after the game.

Newcastle drifted to 6/4 in the same market, while Tottenham - who host West Ham in Sunday's late game - can be backed at 23/10.

Hope for Saints after shock win at the Bridge

Rock bottom Southampton produced the shock of the weekend in the Premier League when beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, heaping more pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

The Saints - who themselves are without a manger - took the lead late in the first half thanks to another James Ward-Prowse free-kick, and they defended brilliantly in the second half to clinch the points.

Everton and Bournemouth moved out of the relegation zone thanks to wins over Leeds and Wolves respectively, but defeats for those latter two teams means it's all change in the Relegation market.

Bournemouth remain red hot favurites to go down, now available to back at 3/10, whiile the Saints can be backed at 2/5, though it's much tighter behind the two market leaders with Leeds at 5/6, Everton at 15/8, Nottm Forest at 5/2 and Wolves at 7/2.

Meanwhile in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Club market, Potter is the new 4/9 favourite ahead of Gary O'Neill at 5/1. You can read the full details in our Liver Manager Blog.