Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time record scorer

Kane's goal helps Spurs beat Man City

Arsenal odds-on for title following City's defeat

Tottenham are in to around 2.56/4 to record a Top 4 Finish after beating Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a history-making goal from Harry Kane.

Kane's first half strike was his 267th goal in a Tottenham shirt, making him the club's all-time leading goalscoring, surpassing the 266-goal tally set by Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves.

Tottenham were full value for the victory with Pep Guardiola's men once again enjoying lots of possession but failing to create any clear cut goalscoring chances.

The Premier League's leading goalscorer this season, Erling Haaland, failed to register a single shot in the game and didn't touch the ball once in the opposition box!

The victory keeps Spurs fifth in the table, but they are now just one point behind Newcastle in fourth who are 1.9620/21 to finish in the top four.

Defeat for City comes just a day after league leaders Arsenal lost to Everton, meaning the Gunners' five-point cushion at the top of the table is maintained.

In the Premier League Winner market Arsenal are 1.84/5 favourites with City available to back at 2.546/4, though Manchester United - who are eight points adrift of the leaders - have shortened to 22.021/1 to win the title.

Forest ease away from the drop zone

Earlier on Sunday Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 1-0 to move six points clar of the relegation zone.

In a game between two evenly-matched sides Brennan Johnson's first half strike sealed the points, meaning Forest stretch their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

Leeds however are now on a run of seven games without a win and they sit 17th in the table, level on points with Everton in 18th.

In the Relegation market, Steve Cooper's men - who have been matched at a low of 1.271/4 - have drifted to 4.57/2, while Leeds are into 3.211/5 to go down. Bournemouth 1.251/4, Southampton 1.422/5 and Everton 2.3411/8 head the market.