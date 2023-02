Klopp a big shortener to lose his job next

Liverpool lose third league away game on the spin

Man City back to title favourites after Arsenal defeat

Jurgen Klopp has been a big mover on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Next Manager to Leave Position market after his Liverpool side were thrashed 3-0 at relegation-threatened Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have now lost three consecutive Premier League away games, conceding three goals each time in defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves.

Klopp, who was matched at a high of 28.027/1 when the new 'sack race' market opened just over a week ago, was trading at around 5.14/1 shortly after full-time on Saturday.

Liverpool are 10th in the table, fully 10 points behind the top four, and they can be backed at around 7.613/2 in the Top 4 Finish market.

Man City back to odds-on to win title

Manchester City are the new 1.9420/21 favourites in the Premier League Winner market after leaders Arsenal lost to struggling Everton in Saturday's early game.

The Gunners will have feared the worst going up against newly-appointed Toffees boss Sean Dyche, and the former Burnley boss churned out another of his famous 'win-to'nil' victories with the 1-0 scalp over Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal - who have drifted to 2.245/4 to win the title - remain five points clear at the top of the table but that could be cut to just two points should Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

At the other end of the table, Everton are now out to 2.26/5 in the Relegation market following Saturday's win, while Wolves can be backed at 4.216/5 to go down.