Citizens 25/1 26.00 to retain their treble

Gunners 7/4 2.70 to win at least one trophy

All other big clubs odds-on to end season without success

Manchester City are 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to repeat their treble-winning heroics of last season.

Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a historic season for the club, and not many would bet against them defending all three of their titles.

And if you fancy the Citizens to do exactly that AND win the League Cup then you can back them at 80/181.00 to win an incredible quadruple.

Man City to underachieve?

Repeating last season's success will undoubtedly be a big ask, but if you fancy City to suffer a huge hangover and win nothing next season then you can back them at 7/24.40 to finish the campaign without a single trophy.

Guardiola's men are the odds-on favourites at 8/131.60 to win the Premier League, but if you want to double that up then you can back them to win the PL and Champions League at 7/24.40, the PL and League Cup at 4/14.80, or the PL and FA Cup at 5/15.80.

Man City to win any two of the four trophies on offer can be backed at Evens, while it's 6160/1 for them to win any three trophies.

Manchester City Multiple Trophies (selected odds):

Key: PL = Premier League, CL = Champions League, FA = FA Cup, LC = League Cup

- To win any one of PL, CL, FA, LC 1/61.17

- To win any two of PL, CL, FA, LC Evens

- No trophies 7/24.40

- To win any three of PL, CL, FA, LC 6/16.80

- To win PL, CL and FA 25/126.00

- To win all of PL, CL, FA and LC 80/181.00

Gunners rated the most likely to challenge City

Arsenal are 11/26.40 second favourites to win the Premier League title but if you fancy Mikel Arteta's men to win any of the four major trophies they'll be contesting then that's available to back at 7/42.70.

The old fashioned domestic double - to win the Premier League and FA Cup - can be backed at 50/151.00 if you fancy the Gunners to have a superb season, the same price as them winning the Premier League and League Cup.

It's 80/181.00 that Arsenal win both domestic cups, and 100/1101.00 that they win the two biggest prizes on offer, the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arsenal Multiple Trophies (selected odds):

Key: PL = Premier League, CL = Champions League, FA = FA Cup, LC = League Cup

- No trophies 2/51.39

- To win any one of PL, CL, FA, LC 7/42.70

- To win any two of PL, CL, FA, LC 14/115.00

- To win PL and FA 50/151.00

- To win PL and LC 50/151.00

- To win PL and CL 100/1101.00

- To win PL, FA and CL 1000/11001.00

United and Reds both odds-on to win no trophies

It's going to be another trophy-less season for Liverpool according to the odds with Jurgen Klopp's men available to back at 3/5 to win no trophies.

The Reds are third favourites at 7/17.80 to win the Premier League title, and you can back them at 9/19.80 to win any two of the four major trophies on offer, one of those being the Europa League as opposed to the Champions League that both Man City and Arsenal will be contesting.

Also in the Champions League will be Manchester United, but they are even less fancied than Liverpool to win a trophy this year with the Betfair Sportsbook offering odds of 2/51.39 that they end the campaign without a single trophy.

Erik ten Hag's men are 14/115.00 to win at least two trophies, and 150/1151.00 to win any three of the four trophies they'll be contesting.

As for the other three clubs deemed part of the 'big seven', Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham, they can be backed at 1/41.24, 1/51.20 and 1/61.17 respectively to win no trophies in 2023/24.

To Win the Premier League:

- Manchester City 8/131.60

- Arsenal 11/26.40

- Liverpool 7/17.80

- Manchester United 9/19.80

- Chelsea 14/115.00

- Newcastle 14/115.00

- Tottenham 40/141.00

*Odds correct as of 11:30, Sunday 2 July.