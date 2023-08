Haaland into 1/3 1.32 fav to be top goalscorer

Salah now second favourite after Kane exit

Opening game wins for City, Arsenal and Newcastle

Erling Haaland is the red hot 1/31.32 favourite in the Premier League Top Goalscorer market after scoring a brace against Burnley on Friday night, just hours before main market rival Harry Kane signed for Bayern Munich.

Man City striker Haaland scored 36 goals last season, six more than Kane at Tottenham and 16 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney.

But with Kane now playing in the Bundesliga and Toney suspended until January, Haaland's closest rival from last season is Liverpool's Mo Salah, who scored 19 league goals last term, 17 fewer than the Norwegian.

Salah is now the 9/19.80 second favourite to be this season's top scorer, ahead of teammate Darwin Nunez at 25/126.00 and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, also 25/126.00.

Premier League 2023/24 Top Goalscorer Odds:

- Erling Haaland 1/31.32

- Mo Salah 9/19.80

- Marcus Rashford 25/126.00

- Darwin Nunez 25/126.00

- Alexander Isak 25/126.00

- BAR 30/131.00

Last season's top two start with wins

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal both got their new campaigns off to winning starts with victories over Burnley and Nottingham Forest respectively.

City were comfortable 3-0 winners at Turf Moor thanks largely to that Haaland brace, while the Gunners had to see off a late Forest fightback in winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

After the game City shortened from 8/111.72 to 4/61.65 in the Premier League Winner market while Arsenal remained second favourites at 5/15.80.

Five star Newcastle send out warning

Newcastle showed that last season's fourth place finish was no fluke in thrashing Aston Villa 5-1 in Saturday's late kick-off.

In a highly entertaining game debut goals for Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes sandwiched strikes from Alexander Isak (2) and Callum Wilson, while Moussa Diaby scored a consolation goal on his debut for Villa.

Eddie Howe's men are 14/115.00 to win the title, and they shortened to 6/52.16 to record a Top 4 Finish with Villa drifting out to 6/16.80.