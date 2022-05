Spurs shortened to heavy odds-on to finish fourth in the Premier League after Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle left the Gunners trailing their north London rivals by two points with one match to go.

Mikel Arteta's team were ineffective against a pumped up Magpies side on Monday night.

The defeat came four days after the Gunners had been thumped 3-0 by Spurs and it looks like the Emirates Stadium is destined to be without Champions League football for another season at least.

Two point cushion comfortable for Spurs

As well as a two point lead, Tottenham have superior goal difference. In this Sunday's final round of fixtures, they travel to the Premier League's bottom club Norwich, who were relegated weeks ago, and bettors are confident there will be no slip up fmo Antonio Conte's men.

Arsenal play Everton who may well be fighting for their top flight survival.

Tottenham are 1.051/20 for a top four finish while Arsenal drifted to 17.5 after last night's defeat.

If Spurs seal top four then Conte will have done an excellent job since taking over fm Nuno Espirito Santo in November when the club were eighth in hte table.

For Arteta, meanwhile, it will be cause for regret and could mean questions resurface about whether he is the right man to take Arsenal forward.

Last week, he was given a new contract but the team's progress under the Spaniard has been steady at best and two defeats in a row, at a vital moment in the campaign, show that they are still unreliable.