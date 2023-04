Newcastle 1.19 2/11 for Top 4 Finish after thrashing Spurs

One punter backs 5-0 HT Score at 500/1

West Ham ease away from drop zone with win at Bournemouth

Newcastle are into 1.192/11 on the Betfair Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish after thrashing Tottenham 6-1 at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies were simply brilliant, and they blew Spurs away inside 21 first half minutes with goals from Jacob Murphy (2), Alekander Isak (2) and Joelinton before failing to score for the remainder of the half.

The 5-0 half-time score was great news for one lucky Betfair punter who staked a total of £3 on that outcome at odds of 500/1!

At 7am this morning...



One Betfair punter placed two bets:



◎ £2 @ 500/1 on 5-0 HT correct score

◎ £1 @ 500/1 on 5-0 HT correct score



They stand to collect £1,503 from £3 if it remains like this#NEWTOT -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 23, 2023

Perhaps understandably Eddie Howe's men took their feet of the gas somewhat in the second half which enabled Harry Kane to grab a consolation before Callum Wilson wrapped up the victory with a goal just 65 seconds after coming off the bench.

The result moved Newcastle up to third in the table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, and crucially, six points ahead of Tottenham in fifth who have played one game more.

Top 4 Finish Odds:

- Manchester United 1.152/13

- Newcastle 1.192/11

- Brighton 7.06/1

- Liverpool 8.88/1

- Tottenham 17.016/1

*odds correct as of 16:30 Sunday 23 April

Premier League safety in sight for happy Hammers

West Ham eased their relegation worries with a convincing 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers moved up to 13th in the table and they still have a game in hand on every team below them. David Moyes' men are now out to around 50.049/1 on the Betfair Exchange in the Relegation market.

After Saturday's results the fight to avoid the drop looked like being between five clubs - as discussed here - but the Cherries certainly don't look safe after dropping to 15th, five points above the drop zone, and now trading at 13.012/1 to go down.