Five clubs separated by five points at the bottom

Saints, Forest and Everton all odds-on to go down

Reamaing fixtures for all five teams

Forest into 1/6 for drop after Anfield defeat

Nottingham Forest are now the shortest price they've been all season - available to back at 1/6 - in the Relegation market after they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Sautrday afternoon.

Steve Cooper's men put up a brave fight at Anfield, twice coming from a goal behind to level, but Mo Salah's goal midway through the second half sealed the points for the Reds and left Forest without a win in their last 11 league games.

In fact Forest have now lost four on the spin and have taken just three points from the last 33 available, a run that has seen them drop to second bottom of the table, one point behind the two teams immediately above them.

Nottm Forest Remaining Games: Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Worrying run of form for Leeds

Leeds United's poor recent run continued with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, a result that means Javi Gracia's men have lost three on the spin, conceding an alarming 13 goals in the process.

However, the Betfair traders feel that Leeds could well save themselves from relegation, offering odds of 7/5 for them to go down which means they are fourth favourites in the market.

Like Forest, Gracia's men have a tough run of fixtures to end the season and you sense that Tuesday's home game against fellow relegation candidates Leicester is now a must-win game.

Leeds United Remaining Games: Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H)

Lifeline for Foxes

Leicester City secured a crucial three points thanks to a 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon, a result that lifted them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Foxes had to come from a goal behind but Timothy Castagne's second half winner halted a run of nine league games without a win for Dean Smith's men, and they are now rated as the fifth most likely team to be relegated, available to back at 6/4 in the market.

Leicester City Remaining Games: Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

Vital point for both Saints and Toffees

Southampton remain rooted to the bottom of the table despite a 3-3 draw away to title-chasing Arsenal on Friday night.

The Saints almost pulled off a big shock, leading 3-1 until the final few minutes before goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka broke the hearts of the away faithful.

Ruben Selles' men are four points from safety with six games remaining, and they're the red hot favourites in the Relegation market, available to back at 1/12.

Southampton Remaining Games: Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Nottm Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Everton are the only other team trading at under 14/1 to be relegated after they drew 0-0 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a rather dull affair the Toffees enjoyed more shots at goal than their in-form hosts, but they never really threatened to score despite having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in their starting line-up.

Mason Holgate was sent-off late in the game but Sean Dyche's men hung on for what could well prove a vital point.

Everton are 18th in the table, one point above Forest and level on points with Leicester in 17th, and they're available to back at 8/11 to go down.

Everton Remaining Games: Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

To Be Relegated:

- Southampton 1/12

- Nottingham Forest 1/6

- Everton 8/11

- Leeds United 7/5

- Leicester 6/4

*odds correct as of 12:00 Sunday 23 April