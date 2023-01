Klopp's men 10 points behind Manchester United

Seven teams separated by two points at the bottom

Liverpool are 1/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook to Finish Outside the Top 4 after Jurgen Klopp described his team's 3-0 defeat to Brighton as the 'worst game'.

The Reds barely laid a glove on an impressive Seagulls side as they conceded three goals for the second Premier League game running, with the defeat leaving them ninth in the table, seven points behind fourth-in-the-table Newcastle.

Alarmingly, Liverpool are now 10 points behind arch rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils beat Manchester City in Saturday's derby.

After the game, Klopp was cut from 40/1 to 20/1 in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Club market.

Liverpool have lost three times as many league games this season as they did in the whole of last season.



We're not even at halfway!



Should Jurgen Klopp go?#BHALIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/4AzFZxWZPt -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 14, 2023

Extremely tight at the bottom

With a trio of huge relegation battles on Saturday afternoon, matters at the bottom of the table were set for a major shakeup, but few would envisage the state of play come the end of the afternoon.

With Leicester losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest, rock-bottom Southampton winning 2-1 at Everton, and second-bottom Wolves beating West Ham, the lower region of the table has become extremely congested.

Just two points separate seven teams from Leeds in 14th on 17 points down the Saints, who remain bottom, on 15 points.

The biggest movers in the Relegation market are Nottm Forest, who have taken 10 points from the last 15 available and are now out to 3.9 to be relegated having traded at a low of 1.271/4 earlier in the season.

Bournemouth, who lost 2-0 to Brentford on Saturday, are the strong 1.384/11 favourites in the market, ahead of two other teams trading at odds-on, Everton at 1.8810/11 and Southampton at 1.981/1.

West Ham fell into the relegation zone after losing to Wolves but David Moyes' men remain outsiders of the eight teams trading in single figures, available to back at 5.85/1. Julen Lopetegui's men are 3.613/5 to drop down to the Championship.

Completing the teams considered in danger of losing their Premier League status according to the Relegation market are Leicester and Leeds, currently available to back at 4.3100/30 and 4.84/1 respectively.