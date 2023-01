Man City out to 2.1 11/10 to win Premier League title

Arsenal into 2.3 5/4 with Man Utd at 15.0 14/1

Manchester derby win for United matched at 150.0 149/1

Manchester City are out to 2.111/10 on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Winner market after losing today's Manchester derby 2-1 at Old Trafford.

City were instantly trading at around the even money mark once the final whistle blew, but they've since drifted further as the market started to settle.

Manchester United, who have been matched at a whopping 320.0319/1 to win the Premier League title, are now as short as they've ever been this season, trading at around 15.014/1 just before 3pm on Saturday.

Arsenal - who play Tottenham in Sunday's North London Derby - have shortened to 2.35/4 to win the title with the knowledge that they can go eight points clear at the top of the table with a victory over Spurs.

United comeback matched at 150.0 149/1

Erik Ten Hag's men are now just one point behind rivals Man City after they produced a stunning comeback to win 2-1 at Old Trafford, with United being matched at a high of 150.0149/1 in the Match Odds market.

City had gone ahead midway through the first half thanks to a Jack Grealish header, but with just over 10 minutes remaining, and City trading at 1.192/11 to win the gmae, Bruno Fernandes equalised before just minutes later in-form Marcus Rashford sealed the famous win.

United have now won all seven games since the World Cup break and nine consecutive games in total in all competitions. They can be backed at just 1.422/5 to record a Top 4 Finish.