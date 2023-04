Man City clear favourites for title after Arsenal fail to win

Four points dropped in two games for the Gunners

Good weekend for Brighton and Villa in pursuit of European football

Defeats for Southampton, Leicester and Everton at the bottom of the table

Pressure starting to tell on Gunners?

Manchester City are now the clear 1.4740/85 favourites in the Premier League Winner market after they beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday, while leaders Arsenal dropped more points at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens shortened to around 1.645/8 immediately after another Erling Haaland brace had helped them to a win over the Foxes, but they were back out to around 1.75/7 when the Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead at West Ham.

But the Hammers scored a late penalty in the first half to reduce the arrears, before Bukayo Saka's missed penalty was heavily punished when Jarrod Bowen equalised just minutes later.

Both teams had chances to win the game but the 2-2 draw was arguably a fair result, with that scoreline being matched at 95.094/1 in the Correct Score market.

The result means Arsenal have now dropped four points in their last two games, twice surrendering 2-0 leads, but they remain four points ahead of Man City having played one game more.

Mikel Arteta's men are out to 3.185/40 to win the title having traded at a low of 1.511/2 just a few weeks ago.

Top 4 Finish race takes more twists and turns

With two places to fill in the top four - places that ensure qualification to next season's Champions League - Brighton were the big winners on Saturday as they won 2-1 at Chelsea while both Newcastle and Tottenham suffered defeats.

The Seagulls were outstanding at Stamford Bridge and fully deserved their victory, with the win taking them to within seven points of third-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Roberto de Zerbi's men have shortened to 5.24/1 on the Betfair Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish, and they're now just 1.51/2 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Manchester United - who play Nottingham Forest in Sunday's late game - are still very much in the driving seat to finish in the top four, trading at 1.251/4, while Newcastle are out to 1.330/100 after their 3-0 thrashing at Aston Villa.

Villa - who have been matched at 1000.0 to record a Top 4 Finish - are now available to back at 22.021/1 despite sitting one point and one place above Brighton in the table. However, Villa have played two more games than the Seagulls.

Tottenham's miserable 2023 continued with a 2-3 home defeat to Bournemouth with the Cherries' winner coming in the 95th minute. Spurs remain fifth in the table, three points outside of the top four, and they're trading at 6.86/1 to finish in the Champions League qualifying spots.

Saints destined for drop after another home defeat

The relegation picture is starting to become more clear after Southampton suffered yet another home defeat, meaning they're four points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.

The 0-2 defeat to Crystal Palace - which was Roy Hodgson's third win on the spin as the new Eagles boss - resulted in the Saints shortening to just 1.081/12 in the Relegation market.

Palace incidentally are now considered safe from the drop according to the Betfair layers, with odds of 270.0269/1 available on them going down having traded at a low of 5.14/1 earlier in the season.

Leicester's defeat to Man City leaves them second bottom of the table and trading at 1.8810/11 to be relegated, while Everton suffered a confidence-denting 1-3 home defeat to Fulham, a result that leaves Sean Dyche's men 17th in the table, level on points with Nottm Forest immediately below them.

The Toffees can be backed at 2.1411/10 to go down, while Forest are much shorter at 1.434/9.

Leeds - who host Liverpool on Monday night - are the fifth and final team trading at single figures in the Relegation market, available to back at 4.47/2.

