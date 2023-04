Relegation-threatened Leeds thrashed at Elland Road

Liverpool's away form is dreadful

So which team would Mike oppose if playing the Dog & Duck?

Reaction expected after Whites thumped

After a vital win against fellow relegation candidates Nottingham Forest the midweek before, Leeds were brought well and truly back down to earth with a thumping 1-5 home defeat to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Inconsistency is a big reason why teams struggle at the wrong end of the table, but such a wide margin defeat in front of their own fans - especially after going 1-0 up - will have done nothing to help the confidence of Javi Gracia's men.

But on the flip side, a shock result like the one against the Eagles can refocus the minds for the task in hand, and Gracia spoke very positively about how his team have reacted since the defeat.

"What I can tell you is that all of them have done a hard work this week and tried to pay attention to the little details, because after all these things make the difference", Gracia said, before adding, "They worked very well and I am sure we learn from our mistakes."

And another plus for Leeds is that next up is Liverpool, live on TV under the Elland Road lights, and if you can't get up for that game then you don't deserve to be avoiding relegation.

Reds away form continues to shock

Liverpool were in seventh heaven after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 six weeks ago. They haven't won a game of football since!

A few stand-out results apart, Liverpool's season has been a total write-off and they will enter Monday night's game with almost nothing to play for... unless of course they fancy some Europa League football, or dare I say it, a tilt at winning the Europa Conference League.

Away from home Jurgen Klopp's men have been absolutely shocking. They've won just one of their last eight Premier League away games, that coming against a Newcastle side that had one eye on a cup final yet still looked the better team when going down to 10 men.

But just like Leeds' thrashing last week could have given them the kick up the backside they need, Liverpool coming from 0-2 down to draw with Arsenal on the same day might have sparked something positive in their ranks.

The Reds have a very kind run-in, having to face relegation-threatened teams like Leeds, Forest, West Ham, Leicester and Southampton among their remaining nine games. They're more than capable of winning them all.

Home win the best bet

For anyone wanting to back Liverpool in the Match Odds at 1.758/11 away from home, let me remind you that in their last eight Premier League away games they've;

- Conceded three goals in three consecutive defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves

- Failed to score against a then bang out-of-form Crystal Palace side

- Lost without scoring to then rock-bottom Bournemouth

- Were thrashed by Manchester City

- Were out-played and failed to score against a struggling Chelsea team

You just sense then that Liverpool are being priced up on what they are capable of producing on the road, rather than what they're actually producing away from home.

And right now, on current away form, I wouldn't be backing the Reds at odds-on against the Dog & Duck!

As it turns out Leeds are a bit better than a mythical pub team, and prior to last week's debacle they've been pretty strong at Elland Road, losing just one of their previous seven, that being to a then in-form Manchester United team.

Gracia effectively has a full strength squad to choose from with only Tyler Adams being an absentee among those that have featured regularly this season, so all things considered I feel we have to back Leeds to win at odds of 4.77/2.

It's probably irrelevant, but it's worth reminding people that Leeds also won the reverse fixture of this game, 2-1 at Anfield in October.

With betting opportunities galore on the Betfair Sportsbook, such as the popular Bet Builder markets, it's sometimes easy to look beyond the obvious, and in this case I just feel that the one bet that is jumping off the page is the home win.

If you want the draw on your side also then you can simply lay Liverpool at 1.768/11 which means you're getting odds of around 2.3211/8 that Klopp's men don't win, but me being an all eggs in one basket kind of bettor, then a Leeds win is my best, and only, bet of the game.