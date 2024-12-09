Premier League: Chelsea 13/2 third favs for title ahead of 9/1 Man City

Chelsea oust Man City as third favourites to win the title

Citizens at their biggest price of the season to finish in top four

Saints red hot favs for drop after another defeat and Sunday drama

Palmer gives Tottenham the Blues

Chelsea are the new third favourites at 13/27.50 - ahead of 9/110.00 Manchester City - to win the Premier League title after a man-of-the-match performance from Cole Palmer helped secure a 4-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

In a highly entertaining game Spurs raced into a 2-0 lead through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, both goals capitalising on a slip from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

But Enzo Maresca's men always looked the dominant team and they duly found a way back into the game when Jadon Sancho fired home a long range effort, before Palmer took control of the game in the second-half.

The brilliant attacking midfielder was unplayable in the second period, his two converted penalties - his second a superb panenka - either side of an excellent assist for Enzo Fernandez, helping Chelsea to move from 2-1 down to 4-2 in front, before Heung-min Son scored a late consolation.

The win for the Blues moves them up to second in the table, four points behind Liverpool who have a game in hand after their game against Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon was called off due to Storm Darragh.

The Reds remain the favourites to win the Premier League title at 4/61.67, ahead of Arsenal - who could only manage a 1-1 draw at Fulham - at 9/43.25.

Citizens out to 1/3 to finish in the top four

Manchester City are out to 9/110.00 to retain their Premier League crown, and they're now at 1/31.33 - their biggest price of the season - to record a top four finish after they dropped more points on Saturday thanks to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Citizens were in danger of losing a sixth consecutive away game when trailing 1-0 and 2-1 but goals from Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis salvaged a point, meaning Pep Guardiola's men stay fourth in the table, two points ahead of Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees recorded an excellent 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, inflicting a first home defeat on new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. However, despite their lofty league position Forest are still considered outsiders at 25/126.00 to finish in the top four. United can be backed at 17/29.50 in the same market, just behind 6/17.00 Tottenham.

Late drama at bottom end of the table

Sunday was another dramatic day in the Premier League with relegation candidates Ipswich and Leicester involved in games that saw stoppage time goals alter the outcome of the match.

The Tractor Boys scored in the 21st minute to lead Bournemouth 1-0, and the scoreline remained the same right up until the 87th minute when the Cherries equalised before Dango Ouattara scored a dramatic 95th minute winner for the away side.

The defeat for Ipswich leaves them 18th in the table, four points from the safety zone and five points behind Leicester who scored two late goals themselves - the second coming in stoppage time - to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

In the relegation market Southampton remain red hot favourites at 1/121.08 following their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, ahead of Ipswich at 4/111.36 and Leicester at 7/101.70. Wolves are 5/42.25 fourth favourites for the drop ahead of their game at West Ham on Monday evening.

