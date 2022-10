Arsenal are the only team that can challenge Manchester City in the Premier League title race, according to bettors, after the Gunners' pulsating 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's team are 9.89/1 on the Exchange after going back to the top of the table with their eighth win in nine league matches.

They are one point clear of champions City 1.232/9 but, after City blew away Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, bettors are confident it will be a third successive title for the Blues.

Arsenal are the only team that punters give a credible chance of competing with Pep Guardiola's men across the 38 game season.

England star Bukayo Saka scored two goals, including the winner from the penalty spot, against Liverpool, but once again Gabriel Jesus was crucial to the Gunners' incisive attacking play.

Will City regret selling Jesus to Arsenal in the summer?

They may have regretted the deal had it not been for Erling Haaland's sublime form. The Norwegian scored his 20th goal in 13 games since joining City on Saturday. He's odds-on to score more than 35 goals in the league this season.

Mark O'Haire is backing Haaland to score two or more when City play Copenhagen in the Champions League tomorrow.

Chelsea 33/1 as best of rest

Chelsea 34.033/1, who grabbed their second league win under Graham Potter when beating Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, come next in the title race market.

Then it's Liverpool 38.037/1 who have slipped to 10th and are out to 1.865/6 to finish in the top four.

Tottenham are 1.758/11 for a top four finish after Harry Kane scored the only goal in a battling 1-0 win away to Brighton on Saturday.

Ronaldo's 700th goal gives United crucial win

Manchester United are fifth and 3.185/40 to finish in the Champions League places after their morale-boosting 2-1 win at Everton last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to win the match with the 700th goal of his remarkable career.

Whatever you think of Ronaldo's current difficulties at United, the goal is worth celebrating as a milestone in an incredible career.

United are fifth with Newcastle directly behind them after their 5-1 win over Brentford. That followed a 4-1 win the previous weekend against Fulham so the Magpies are flying high.

They are 3.211/5 to finish in the top six ahead of next weekend's trip to Old Trafford.