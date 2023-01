Bettors backed United for title after derby

Bettors backed Manchester United to win the Premier League title after they produce a statement win in Saturday's derby against Manchester City.

Half of single bets in the Premier League outright winner market since the match were on United amid a growing sense that they may finally be back.

Glory glory Man Utd?



50% of your outright single bets since the final whistle last night have been on the 14/1 shots...#MUFC | #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/Kk5t9qflI1 -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 16, 2023

Bettors believe that, in Erik ten Hag, United have a manager who can bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

They won nine consecutive matches in all competitions and are just a point behind second-placed City.

They are 14/1 to win the Premier League and, as the only English top flight team still in four competitions, they are odds-on to win a major trophy in 2022/23.

Pep Guardiola's men are out to 6/5 to win the title and leaders Arsenal are 5/6 after their win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men became title favourites on the Betfair Exchange for the first time following their 2-0 win.

Arsenal and United set for Sunday showdown

Their next fixture sees them take on United at the Emirates on Sunday. It will be a huge match for both teams.

United are the only team to beat Arsenal in the league this season and, if Ten Hag's team can do the double over the leaders, then they will have even more bettors rushing to back them on Betfair.

