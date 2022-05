Manchester City are heavy-odds on to win the Premier League title on Sunday after Liverpool's victory over Southampton ensured the race would go down to the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men lead the Reds by a single point at the top of the table so the fate of the title is in City's hands. They are 1.171/6 in the outright betting while Liverpool are 6.611/2.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and FA Cup and they will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May. The Reds could yet complete an historic quadruple and the price on that is 9.617/2 on the Exchange.

City play Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday while Liverpool host Wolves. All matches kick-off at 16:00 and you can read previews and get tips for them all on Betting.Betfair.

City and Liverpool both won the reverse fixtures against the respective opponents they will face on Sunday.

But strange things can happen on final days of the season. Villa are managed by Steven Gerrard and the Liverpool legend would love to help his old club achieve what they never achieved during his time there and win the title .

In his latest column, our tactics specialist Alex Keble argues that Villa can do it.

City drew 2-2 with West Ham last Sunday, ending a run of seven league wins on the trot.

The ominous stat for Liverpool fans is that every time City have dropped points this season they have bounced back with a win in their next match.

They have lost twice at home this season in the league, against Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in the league in 2021/22 but they have drawn at home five times.

There is no margin for error for either title contender this Sunday and it should be a thrilling final day.