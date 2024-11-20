Premier League Title: Man City 9/4 after Guardiola signs new one year contract

Pep signs contract extension until 2026

City aiming to end poor run this weekend against Spurs

It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here

Manchester City are 9/43.25 to win the Premier League after Pep Guardiola signed a one year contract extension that could mean he continues as their manager until 2026.

City will bid to end a run of four successive defeats in all competitions when they host Tottenham on Saturday and fans will hope that Guardiola's extension boosts the players' morale.

The manager will hope that his players return from the international break rejuvenated and ready to get their title bid back on course.

League leaders Liverpool 13/102.30 are the title favourites but, with City lifting the trophy for the past four seasons, it would be no surprise if they were to go on the kind of run that would catapult them back to the top of the table.

City were beaten by Sporting Lisbon last time out in the Champions League but are the 7/24.50 favourites to win the competition, as they did in 2023.

If you think City can win both the Champions League and Premier League then back them at 12/113.00.

They are out of the EFL Cup but a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble is 40/141.00.

Guardiola contract won't solve all City's problems

The absence of Rodri, who is out for the season, combined with Kevin de Bruyne's fitness problems and a dip in Erling Haaland's form have been cited as reasons for their recent difficulties.

While Guardiola's new contract looks like good news for the champions and bad news for the rest, it remains to be seen if it has an immediate impact on his team's fortunes.

It will end the uncertainty around his future, and may give the squad some stability, but there is no guarantee that it will make a difference to their on-field problems.

City are 6/52.20 to end the season without a trophy. That would be a surprise and they are 6/101.60 to win either of the competitions mentioned above or the FA Cup.

Off the field, the club is defending itself at an independent commission against more than 100 charges of alleged financial wrongdoing brought by the Premier League. City deny all of the charges.

Guardiola has led City to six Premier League titles, two FA Cup, four League Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup since taking charge in 2016. His new contract means he could complete a decade at the club.

Will it be the start of another successful era at home to Spurs on Saturday? Read Betting.Betfair for match previews, predictions and tips in the coming days.