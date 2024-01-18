</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__title">Premier League Tipsheet: Four stand-out weekend bets from 19/20 to 17/2</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen-tudor/">Stephen Tudor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-18">18 January 2024</time></li> class="entry_header__title">Premier League Tipsheet: Four stand-out weekend bets from 19/20 to 17/2</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen-tudor/">Stephen Tudor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-18">18 January 2024</time></li> <li>4.00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Premier League Tipsheet: Four stand-out weekend bets from 19/20 to 17/2", "name": "Premier League Tipsheet: Four stand-out weekend bets from 19/20 to 17/2", "description": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found this Saturday and Sunday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-18T11:11:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-18T11:59:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found this Saturday and Sunday... Gunners to face resistance Hammers to struggle without stars Liverpool's unbeaten run to continue Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Sat, 12:30) - History repeating? "We created a lot of situations against the low block but lacked the final quality. You can see fatigue is paying a price." It's easy to imagine Mikel Arteta uttering these words in one of his post-match interviews this Saturday, after seeing his team struggle to break down a stubborn, well-organized Palace. In fact, it was said in 2021, following a 0-0 stalemate between these sides at the Emirates. The season before, Palace secured a 2-2 draw. A year before that, they won 3-2. All of these impressive results were orchestrated by Roy Hodgson. The Eagles don't possess a great deal of threat going forward and they are limited further by the absence of Michael Olise, a substantial loss. Don't under-estimate however their ability to frustrate. Palace have conceded the second fewest number of goals outside of the top six and three of their clean sheets have been achieved on the road. With just one win in seven the Gunners are seriously faltering and, as in 2021, weariness is a factor. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have looked sluggish on occasion and if one is under-par that can be compensated for. If both are not at the races, Arsenal are rendered ordinary. Still, if anyone is going to find a way it's Saka. The winger has reached double figures for big chances created this term and pertinently 18 of his last 25 goals have come at the Emirates. Both of these teams incidentally are in the top three of the fair play table. A game with few cards and fewer goals feels about right. Back Saka to score or assist and under 4.5 cards @ [7/4] Bet now Brentford v Nottingham Forest (Sat, 17:30) - Toney award Ivan Toney's return will naturally dominate the pre-match chatter and who's to say the striker won't be thrown in from the start given the Bees awful winter of discontent. In their first ten league games of 2023/24, Thomas Frank's men had a +4 goal difference and the second best non-penalty xG in the top-flight. They now have the fifth lowest xG, their most recent ten outings producing a -9 GD. This is their worst losing streak since 1993. Injuries to key players have played its part but don't expect Forest to be overly sympathetic, considering the extent in which they are presently deprived of first-choice fare. A raft of AFCON absentees - particularly in defence - has forced Nuno Espirito Santo to shuffle a pack he was just getting acquainted with and the results so far have hardly encouraged, Forest needing 210 minutes to better League One Blackpool in the cup.The two determining factors in this could well be how quickly Toney readjusts and how Forest respond to this week's Premier League charges. Sadly, both can only be guessed at. Instead then, let's go with a low corner count. Combined they have averaged 4.2 per 90. Back under 9.5 corners @ [19/20] Bet now Sheff Utd v West Ham (Sun, 14:00) - Gravity beckons There are many positives to acknowledge when appraising the Hammers and who they are right now. After all, David Moyes' men haven't conceded in the league for six hours. They have lost only one in nine and sit proudly in sixth. Why then does it feel like they're going to be up against it when visiting poor opposition this Sunday? A plethora of injuries and absences largely explain the nagging doubts. Aguerd and Kudus are in the Ivory Coast. Paqueta is unavailable while Edson Alvarez is carrying a calf complaint. Jarrod Bowen, creator and converter of so many of their best moments this term is a coin flip. These are big misses, and with a small squad we can expect gravity to take hold in the coming weeks and mid-table to reclaim them. Already we are seeing evidence of this with just 2.6 shots on target per 90 in their last three outings. The Blades too are not exactly known for being sharp in front of goal, a meagre 6.9% chance conversion rate testament to that. For all that they have marginally improved under Chris Wilder, they have notched only four in six since his arrival. Moreover, both teams are in the bottom three for possession won in the final third all season long. Both are in the bottom two for touches in the opposition box. A low-scoring encounter seems to be on the cards.Speaking of cards, in-form Emerson has picked up seven this season, and only seven players have committed more fouls (19). Back under 2.5 goals and Emerson to receive a card @ [17/2] Bet now Bournemouth v Liverpool (Sun, 16:30) - Shots fired To lose one world-class chance-creator may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose both? Liverpool have coped well without Mo Salah, beating Arsenal and Fulham in the cups, but it's reasonable to expect their goal average to dip a little across the whole month. To date, they have converted 2.3 per 90 with Salah contributing to 36.4% of them via goals and assists. And now they must absorb the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player who is second only to Salah in the league for big chances created. Between them, the absent pair have accrued a remarkable 29. Does this offer up hope for a revived Bournemouth to extend on fine form that has seen them lose only once since early November? It does, particularly with Dominic Solanke intent on haunting his former club, his 12 goals so far including three match-winners. Yet, as much as the Cherries have impressed in recent weeks, it's impossible to overlook the visitors' formidable numbers. No team across Europe have made more key passes (292). Liverpool are yet to lose after taking the lead and they've done so on 15 occasions. Their shot tally meanwhile is off the charts, amounting to a keeper-pestering 19 per 90. Back the Reds to have 18 or more shots @ [10/11] Bet now Read Jack Critchley's Championship Saturday tips here ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Stephen Tudor", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen_tudor" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Odegaard.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Martin Odegaard, Arsenal "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Odegaard points the way back to the title race</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Tipsheet%3A%20Four%20stand-out%20weekend%20bets%20from%2019%2F20%20to%2017%2F2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html&text=Premier%20League%20Tipsheet%3A%20Four%20stand-out%20weekend%20bets%20from%2019%2F20%20to%2017%2F2" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found this Saturday and Sunday...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Gunners to face resistance</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hammers to struggle without stars</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool's unbeaten run to continue</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html"><strong>Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-crystal-palace/32902076">Arsenal v Crystal Palace</a> (Sat, 12:30) - History repeating?</h2><p></p><p>"We created a lot of situations against the low block but lacked the final quality. You can see fatigue is paying a price."</p><p>It's easy to imagine Mikel Arteta uttering these words in one of his post-match interviews this Saturday, after seeing his team struggle to break down a stubborn, well-organized Palace.</p><p>In fact, it was said in 2021, following a 0-0 stalemate between these sides at the Emirates. The season before, Palace secured a 2-2 draw. A year before that, they won 3-2.</p><p>All of these impressive results were orchestrated by Roy Hodgson.</p><p>The Eagles don't possess a great deal of threat going forward and they are limited further by the absence of Michael Olise, a substantial loss. Don't under-estimate however their ability to frustrate. Palace have conceded the second fewest number of goals outside of the top six and three of their clean sheets have been achieved on the road.</p><p>With just one win in seven the <strong>Gunners are seriously faltering</strong> and, as in 2021, weariness is a factor. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have looked sluggish on occasion and if one is under-par that can be compensated for. If both are not at the races, Arsenal are rendered ordinary.</p><p>Still, if anyone is going to find a way it's Saka. The winger has reached <strong>double figures for big chances created</strong> this term and pertinently 18 of his last 25 goals have come at the Emirates.</p><p>Both of these teams incidentally are in the top three of the fair play table. A game with few cards and fewer goals feels about right.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Saka to score or assist and under 4.5 cards @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.75</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192,6384544%26bsmId%3D924.390575598,924.390675299" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-nottm-forest/32902043">Brentford v Nottingham Forest</a> (Sat, 17:30) - Toney award</h2><p></p><p>Ivan Toney's return will naturally dominate the pre-match chatter and who's to say the striker won't be thrown in from the start given the Bees awful winter of discontent.</p><p>In their first ten league games of 2023/24, Thomas Frank's men had a +4 goal difference and the second best non-penalty xG in the top-flight. They now have the fifth lowest xG, their most recent ten outings producing a -9 GD.</p><p>This is their worst losing streak since 1993.</p><p><strong>Injuries to key players</strong> have played its part but don't expect Forest to be overly sympathetic, considering the extent in which they are presently deprived of first-choice fare.</p><p>A raft of AFCON absentees - particularly in defence - has forced Nuno Espirito Santo to shuffle a pack he was just getting acquainted with and the results so far have hardly encouraged, Forest needing 210 minutes to better League One Blackpool in the cup.<br><br>The two determining factors in this could well be how quickly Toney readjusts and how Forest respond to <strong>this week's Premier League charges</strong>. Sadly, both can only be guessed at.</p><p>Instead then, let's go with a low corner count. Combined they have averaged 4.2 per 90.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 9.5 corners @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">19/20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.95</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6384611%26bsmId%3D924.390675362" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/sheff-utd-v-west-ham/32902034">Sheff Utd v West Ham</a> (Sun, 14:00) - Gravity beckons</h2><p></p><p>There are many positives to acknowledge when appraising the Hammers and who they are right now. After all, David Moyes' men haven't conceded in the league for six hours. They have lost only one in nine and sit proudly in sixth.</p><p>Why then does it feel like they're going to be up against it when <strong>visiting poor opposition</strong> this Sunday?</p><p>A plethora of injuries and absences largely explain the nagging doubts. Aguerd and Kudus are in the Ivory Coast. Paqueta is unavailable while Edson Alvarez is carrying a calf complaint. Jarrod Bowen, creator and converter of so many of their best moments this term is a coin flip. These are big misses, and with a small squad we can expect gravity to take hold in the coming weeks and mid-table to reclaim them.</p><p>Already we are seeing evidence of this with just 2.6 shots on target per 90 in their last three outings.</p><p><img alt="Moyes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/66701fb23c1c611a4cec3550abaf5fc2b2f0320d.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Blades too are not exactly known for being sharp in front of goal, a meagre 6.9% chance conversion rate testament to that. For all that they have <strong>marginally improved under Chris Wilder</strong>, they have notched only four in six since his arrival.</p><p>Moreover, both teams are in the bottom three for possession won in the final third all season long. Both are in the bottom two for touches in the opposition box.</p><p>A low-scoring encounter seems to be on the cards.<br><br>Speaking of cards, in-form Emerson has picked up seven this season, and only seven players have committed more fouls (19).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 2.5 goals and Emerson to receive a card @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,253251%26bsmId%3D924.388514255,924.390675778" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-liverpool/32901710">Bournemouth v Liverpool</a> (Sun, 16:30) - Shots fired</h2><p>To lose one world-class chance-creator may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose both?</p><p>Liverpool have coped well without Mo Salah, <strong>beating Arsenal and Fulham</strong> in the cups, but it's reasonable to expect their goal average to dip a little across the whole month. To date, they have converted 2.3 per 90 with Salah contributing to 36.4% of them via goals and assists.</p><p>And now they must absorb the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player who is second only to Salah in the league for big chances created. Between them, the absent pair have accrued a remarkable 29.</p><p>Does this offer up hope for a <strong>revived Bournemouth</strong> to extend on fine form that has seen them lose only once since early November? It does, particularly with Dominic Solanke intent on haunting his former club, his 12 goals so far including three match-winners.</p><p>Yet, as much as the Cherries have impressed in recent weeks, it's impossible to overlook the visitors' formidable numbers.</p><p>No team across Europe have made more key passes (292). Liverpool are yet to lose after taking the lead and they've done so on 15 occasions.</p><p>Their shot tally meanwhile is off the charts, amounting to a keeper-pestering 19 per 90.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the Reds to have 18 or more shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D56323%26bsmId%3D924.390673232" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Read Jack Critchley's Championship Saturday tips <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-saturday-afternoons-best-bets-180124-904.html">here</a></strong></h3><hr><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192,6384544%26bsmId%3D924.390575598,924.390675299">Back Saka to score or assist and under 4.5 cards @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.75</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6384611%26bsmId%3D924.390675362">Back under 9.5 corners Brentford v Forest @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">19/20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.95</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D56323%26bsmId%3D924.390673232">Back Liverpool to have 18 or more shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. 