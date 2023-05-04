</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Tipsheet: Five of the best bets for Saturday from 10/11 to 6/1
Stephen Tudor
04 May 2023 "dateModified": "2023-05-04T20:38:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found in the Premier League this weekend... Cherries to capitalise on Chelsea crisis Man City set to be frustrated Brentford downed by Salah and co Watch Football... Only Bettor - Watch here! Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00) - Cherry on top of crisis Each and every week it's believed that the situation can't get any worse for Chelsea and that sooner, rather than later, the quality of their players will tell. Each and every week, they slump further into crisis and confusion, a shambles adorned in the finest threads. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/bournemouth-vs-chelsea/954436/"]Since Frank Lampard has taken charge, the Blues have regressed even further, losing six in six, but an overview of their miserable campaign as a whole really highlights their plight. From mid-October, Chelsea have won just four in 24 in the league. Throughout that period of time they've found the net every 135 minutes. Will things finally click at the Vitality Stadium? That feels doubtful considering they have turned in desperation to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a striker who hasn't scored a league goal for 10 months. Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, last converted at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day. The Cherries have impressed of late and may be even more dangerous now that safety has virtually been achieved. Two-thirds of their goals have been scored after the break with four in recent weeks slotted home around the hour-mark. Dominic Solanke is the man in form, with three goals and three assists since the start of April. Back Solanke to score or assist and Bournemouth to win the second half @ 9/2 Man City v Leeds (15:00) - Remember the Alamo Armed with Guardiola levels of footballing knowledge, Big Sam Allardyce will no doubt set up his new, temporary side in a low block throughout, hoping to get something from a rare foray forward or a set-piece. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-leeds-united/954440/"] It's a rudimentary strategy that typically makes sense when heading to the Etihad and absolutely makes sense in this instance, with Leeds shipping 18 in their last five outings while City have racked up a staggering 3.6 goals per 90 minutes going all the way back to early March. Furthermore, the Blues put seven past a demoralized Leeds in this fixture last term. We have seen signs of the 1/16 title favourites struggling when deprived of space in the final third this season - the first-half against West Ham in midweek was the most recent example - because their blueprint is designed to create room for Haaland to be Haaland. Surely though, with enough knocks at the door, they'll find a way through. Expect to be reminded of the Alamo for the most part and bet accordingly. Back BTTS no, over 3.5 cards, and over 6.5 corners for City @ 6/1 Tottenham v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Value for money Spurs have been breached seven times in their last three games inside 15 minutes. Last weekend, meanwhile, Crystal Palace fired three inside half-an-hour against West Ham. Sometimes stats present themselves so neatly that you find yourself suspicious of them. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-crystal-palace/954443/"]Which should be the case here because elsewhere the Eagles have become second-half specialists, converting 13 of their last 14, prior to beating the Hammers, after the break. That all three goals Palace conceded to the Hammers in their seven-goal thriller came from corners noteworthy, as Tottenham have scored 16 times from set-pieces this term, a tally only bettered by Brentford. Amidst their present crisis, Tottenham are still scoring regularly. Their last eight games have produced 4.75 goals per 90 minutes which is value for money at least.Add in Roy Hodgson's gung-ho approach in the twilight of his managerial career and a goalless stalemate feels out of the question in north London. Roll the dice on over 3.5 goals @ 9/5 Wolves v Aston Villa (15:00) - Close to call For the first time in Unai Emery's seven-month reign, Villa failed to score last week, and moreover didn't give themselves much chance to, managing just one shot on target at Old Trafford. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-aston-villa/954445/"] Was it merely a bad day at the office? It's hardly the easiest of fixtures so some allowance is surely warranted. It was a defeat that ended a 10-game unbeaten run for the Villains who have been wholly transformed by the Spaniard but their trip across the Midlands does throw up an intriguing sub-plot. In six previous encounters with his counterpart Julen Lopetegui, Emery has only come out on top once. Indeed, their last three meetings have ended 1-1 and Wolves would probably settle for that after being utterly deconstructed on the south coast last Saturday. Their defeat 6-0 to Brighton has a bearing on proceedings but to balance that out, Lopetegui's men have won six of their last eight at Molineux to nil. So long as they're not overly bruised by their Brighton ordeal this one is close to call. Back a score-draw @ 7/2 Liverpool v Brentford (17:30) - On the front foot The following pattern was backed to good effect last week so let's run with it. Ivan Toney has scored in alternating games in his last 14 outings, always bagging just the one, always firing a blank the week after. Last weekend, he notched a late winner against Forest. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-brentford/954439/"] Which rules him out of troubling Alisson at Anfield but even when straying from such superstitious frivolity, Brentford are really up against it here. That's because Liverpool are doubling down on their strengths, to compensate for their weaknesses. The flaws we know all about. The swathes of space afforded at the back. The malfunctioning midfield. But when the Reds' front three are firing on all cylinders all tends to be right in their world, as evidenced by five league wins on the spin. Diogo Jota has scored five in five. Cody Gakpo has four goal involvements in his last four starts. Mo Salah has 10 in 11. In recent weeks, Luis Diaz has returned from injury and is already on the score-sheet. Yes, the Bees have found their buzz again of late and yes, they beat Liverpool at their place last January. But they won't be able to withstand Klopp's roster of in-form strikers across 90 minutes. Cherries to capitalise on Chelsea crisis
Man City set to be frustrated
Brentford downed by Salah and co

Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00) - Cherry on top of crisis Only Bettor - Watch here!</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EMFSFpZ54lM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00) - Cherry on top of crisis

Each and every week it's believed that the situation can't get any worse for Chelsea and that sooner, rather than later, the quality of their players will tell. Each and every week, they slump further into crisis and confusion, a shambles adorned in the finest threads.

Since Frank Lampard has taken charge, the Blues have regressed even further, losing six in six, but an overview of their miserable campaign as a whole really highlights their plight.

From mid-October, Chelsea have won just four in 24 in the league. Throughout that period of time they've found the net every 135 minutes.

Will things finally click at the Vitality Stadium? That feels doubtful considering they have turned in desperation to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a striker who hasn't scored a league goal for 10 months. Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, last converted at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

The Cherries have impressed of late and may be even more dangerous now that safety has virtually been achieved. Two-thirds of their goals have been scored after the break with four in recent weeks slotted home around the hour-mark.

Dominic Solanke is the man in form, with three goals and three assists since the start of April.

Back Solanke to score or assist and Bournemouth to win the second half @ 9/2

Man City v Leeds (15:00) - Remember the Alamo

Armed with Guardiola levels of footballing knowledge, Big Sam Allardyce will no doubt set up his new, temporary side in a low block throughout, hoping to get something from a rare foray forward or a set-piece.

It's a rudimentary strategy that typically makes sense when heading to the Etihad and absolutely makes sense in this instance, with Leeds shipping 18 in their last five outings while City have racked up a staggering 3.6 goals per 90 minutes going all the way back to early March.

Furthermore, the Blues put seven past a demoralized Leeds in this fixture last term.

We have seen signs of the 1/16 title favourites struggling when deprived of space in the final third this season - the first-half against West Ham in midweek was the most recent example - because their blueprint is designed to create room for Haaland to be Haaland. Surely though, with enough knocks at the door, they'll find a way through.

Expect to be reminded of the Alamo for the most part and bet accordingly.

Back BTTS no, over 3.5 cards, and over 6.5 corners for City @ 6/1

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Value for money

Spurs have been breached seven times in their last three games inside 15 minutes. Last weekend, meanwhile, Crystal Palace fired three inside half-an-hour against West Ham. Sometimes stats present themselves so neatly that you find yourself suspicious of them.

Which should be the case here because elsewhere the Eagles have become second-half specialists, converting 13 of their last 14, prior to beating the Hammers, after the break.

That all three goals Palace conceded to the Hammers in their seven-goal thriller came from corners noteworthy, as Tottenham have scored 16 times from set-pieces this term, a tally only bettered by Brentford.

Amidst their present crisis, Tottenham are still scoring regularly. Their last eight games have produced 4.75 goals per 90 minutes which is value for money at least.



Add in Roy Hodgson's gung-ho approach in the twilight of his managerial career and a goalless stalemate feels out of the question in north London.

Roll the dice on over 3.5 goals @ 9/5

Wolves v Aston Villa (15:00) - Close to call

For the first time in Unai Emery's seven-month reign, Villa failed to score last week, and moreover didn't give themselves much chance to, managing just one shot on target at Old Trafford.

Was it merely a bad day at the office? It's hardly the easiest of fixtures so some allowance is surely warranted.

It was a defeat that ended a 10-game unbeaten run for the Villains who have been wholly transformed by the Spaniard but their trip across the Midlands does throw up an intriguing sub-plot. In six previous encounters with his counterpart Julen Lopetegui, Emery has only come out on top once.

Indeed, their last three meetings have ended 1-1 and Wolves would probably settle for that after being utterly deconstructed on the south coast last Saturday. Their defeat 6-0 to Brighton has a bearing on proceedings but to balance that out, Lopetegui's men have won six of their last eight at Molineux to nil.

So long as they're not overly bruised by their Brighton ordeal this one is close to call.





Back a score-draw @ 7/2

Liverpool v Brentford (17:30) - On the front foot

The following pattern was backed to good effect last week so let's run with it. Ivan Toney has scored in alternating games in his last 14 outings, always bagging just the one, always firing a blank the week after. Last weekend, he notched a late winner against Forest.

Which rules him out of troubling Alisson at Anfield but even when straying from such superstitious frivolity, Brentford are really up against it here. That's because Liverpool are doubling down on their strengths, to compensate for their weaknesses.

The flaws we know all about. The swathes of space afforded at the back. The malfunctioning midfield. But when the Reds' front three are firing on all cylinders all tends to be right in their world, as evidenced by five league wins on the spin.

Diogo Jota has scored five in five. Cody Gakpo has four goal involvements in his last four starts. Mo Salah has 10 in 11. In recent weeks, Luis Diaz has returned from injury and is already on the score-sheet.

Yes, the Bees have found their buzz again of late and yes, they beat Liverpool at their place last January. But they won't be able to withstand Klopp's roster of in-form strikers across 90 minutes.

Back Mo Salah to have 2 or more shots on target @ 10/11

