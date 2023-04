Man City 1/16 for title after going top

Gunners out to 10/1 but can reclaim top spot on Tuesday

Defeats for Forest, Leeds and Southampton

Manchester City are 1/16 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Premier League Winner market after they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of a remarkable season when he converted a penalty in the early stages, and Julian Alvarez restored Man City's lead with a stunning long range effort shortly after Carlos Vinicius had levelled for the hosts.

The victory takes Pep Guardiola's men top of the table, one point ahead of Arsenal but crucially with a game in hand.

The Gunners, who have topped the table for the majority of the season, are out to 10/1 to win the title but they can reclaim top spot with a win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Two Uniteds effectively end Top 4 Finish race

Manchester United and Newcastle United all but put an end to the Top 4 Finish race with Sunday victories over Aston Villa and Southampton respectively.

Man United won 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a Bruno Fernandes first half goal, while Newcastle had to come from 0-1 down to win 3-1 thanks in large to a Callum Wilson second half brace.

The Magpies are nine points clear of Liverpool in fifth after the Reds secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham, while the Red Devils are seven points clear with a game in hand. Both clubs are trading at 1.081/12 on the Betfair Exchange to finish in the top four.

No joy for relegation-threatened clubs

As well as Southampton's loss, both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest also failed to pick up any points with away defeats to Bournemouth and Brentford respectively.

Leeds suffered another heavy defeat, going down 4-1 to the Cherries on Sunday afternoon, meaning they've conceded 16 goals in their last four games.

Forest suffered an agonising defeat to the Bees on Saturday, conceding two late goals to lose 2-1, a result that continued their dreadful away form.

Effectively five clubs are in danger of dropping down to the Championship, and with the three that have played so far all losing, there's no change at the bottom of the table.

Leeds remain 16th in the table, one place above Forest who have the same number of points. However, Steve Cooper's men will drop into the bottom three on Monday night regardless of the result between the two other relegation-threatened teams, Leicester and Everton.

In the Sportsbook's Relegation market Southampton are almost deemed as down, available to back at 1/40, however it's much tighter between the other four clubs with both Everton and Leeds at 4/7, Forest at 4/6, and Leicester the outsiders at 21/10.

*odds correct as of 16:30 Sunday 30 April