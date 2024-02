Spurs to punish goal-shy Toffees

Draw-specialists Brighton true to type

Goals expected at Bramall Lane

Everton v Tottenham (12:30) - Toffees unstuck

The Toffees' well-drilled back-line has kept three clean sheets in five across all comps but at the other end goals are becoming a real problem.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin enduring a sustained drought dating all the way back to October and Beto hardly a prolific presence up front, Everton have scored at a rate of a goal every 210 minutes since Christmas.

This is not for the want of trying incidentally. Six big chances were carved out at Craven Cottage mid-week, all squandered.

Worse yet, as impressive as their rearguard has been of late now they face a team in Tottenham who have fired 2+ goals in 77% of their league fixtures this term.

One of those occasions was in the corresponding game last month where ironically Everton put in their most complete performance of the season, even in defeat.

Are they capable of matching that display again? Not with a midfield missing Doucoure, Geuye, Onana and Gomes.

James Maddison's successful return from injury adds greater weight to an away victory, the schemer fouled four times against Brentford but to little avail as he accrued a 91% pass accuracy and won nine ground duels. Richarlison meanwhile has bagged seven in seven.

Brighton v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Sharing the spoils

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have only shared a pitch together for 339 minutes in 2023/24. As evidenced in an uncharacteristically entertaining 3-2 win over Sheffield United midweek, when they do Palace are a significantly better proposition.

Which bodes well for a trip to the South Coast, to meet their arch-rivals Brighton, a team who are all things to all men this term.

In their last four league outings, Roberto De Zerbi's men have trounced Spurs 4-2, come hopelessly unstuck at Luton and eked out two goalless stalemates and it's the latter pair that feel the most pertinent, especially with Brighton being at home.

The Seagulls may be unbeaten at the Amex since August but five of their last seven have been drawn there.

Furthermore, this always fiercely contested match-up has a habit of ending honours even. Six draws from their last nine meetings is a pattern that shouldn't be ignored.

Burnley v Fulham (15:00) - A hex is not forever

"We cannot keep creating chances and not score."

So said an exasperated Marco Silva on Tuesday evening after seeing his side once again rack up a healthy number of goal-scoring opportunities - in this instance four big chances from 25 shots - only to fire a blank for the fifth time in six league outings.



That 2-1 win over Arsenal on New Year's Eve is starting to look like a fever dream. Those successive 5-0 victories in early December, feats from a past life.

Raul Jiminez limping off at half-time midweek doesn't help their cause, while Harry Wilson is a big loss. So too is Alex Iwobi who will likely be away at AFCON for the full duration with Nigeria enjoying a straightforward draw in the last eight.

At least in 33-year-old Tom Cairney the Cottagers possess a creative who is keeping proceedings ticking over, averaging 71 successful passes per 90 from his last eight starts. Four assists are not to be sniffed at either from the centre of the park.

The Clarets have a historical hex over Fulham, particularly at Turf Moor, but it's there where Vincent Kompany's side have typically struggled the most in 2023/24, conceding 2.1 goals per 90.

Zeki Amdouni is a threat, scorer of two in his last three and averaging 1.7 shots per game, but too many chances are habitually offered up at the other end.



Silva is right. They have to go in eventually.

Newcastle v Luton (15:00) - Corner kings

Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are doubts, the latter nursing a minor groin strain, and this obviously is a major concern for the Magpies. The only time this season they've been deprived of both their main strikers Newcastle were easily downed at Bournemouth.

Between them, Wilson and Isak have scored 38.6% of their team's league goals.



Should both be unavailable expect Anthony Gordon to be deployed centrally but wherever he plays the 22-year-old poses a threat to the Hatters. Six of his seven goals this term have been converted at St James Park.

Gordon is a player to watch in a contest that should be highly enjoyable fare, with Newcastle rediscovering their mojo from a terrific win at Villa Park in the week and Luton fast becoming one of the success stories of 2023/24. Their attacking mandate, achieved in a fearless, direct manner, has resulted in a goal being scored every 45 minutes since early November.



Prioritizing getting the ball down the flanks nice and early, it's also put them top of the corner chart and with Newcastle no slackers in this regard either, that's where we should focus on.

Sheff Utd v Aston Villa (17:30) - Sharper Blades

The Blades may have put up a worthy fight at Selhurst Park but it was still another three goals conceded. That makes it 54 for the season. Or 2.4 per 90. Or a goal every 36.6 minutes.

However you look at it, damning figures stare back.

Up front, the situation is more encouraging, United scoring ten times so far in 2024 and with a prosperous partnership forming between Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz.

McBurnie has notched in each of his last four outings at Bramall Lane. Diaz is already proving to be a shrewd loaning signing, bagging two in two since joining from Villarreal.

Villa for their part look jaded at present and a change in personnel may be forthcoming, though it goes against type for Unai Emery to rotate.

One player who definitely won't be dropped is Ollie Watkins, scorer of Villa's consolation on Tuesday. Now on double figures for the season, the striker has taken on an average of three shots per 90 this term.

