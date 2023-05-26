</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Tipsheet: Final day best bets from 10/11 to 6/1
Stephen Tudor
26 May 2023 highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found as the Premier League season reaches a climax... Gunners to go out with a bang Everton to survive by skin of teeth Leicester and Leeds to drop Arsenal v Wolves - A reminder of excellence [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/954466/"] Wolves' away form has been nothing to write home about all season and 11 points from a possible 54 tells its own story. A goal scored every 135 minutes on the road is also a less-than-convincing narrative. Only Nottingham Forest have notched fewer on their travels. As for the Gunners, this represents an opportunity to sign off their season on a high in the sunshine, putting to bed a distressing five weeks that have seen them slide from the title reckoning and labeled 'bottlers'. Though they're missing three key players, in Leandro Trussard they have a player with the second-most assists since the World Cup while Martin Odegaard will likely run the show as he's done so often at the Emirates. Back Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ 21/10 Aston Villa v Brighton - High-achievers meet [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/aston-villa-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/954467/"] Motivation could be a factor at Villa Park, with Brighton having secured Europa League participation on Wednesday evening while the hosts need a win here to guarantee a Conference League place next term. In short, one team needs to win. The other can be extremely pleased with a job well done.It's a motivation that might take effect quickly, Villa bagging 44.8% of their league haul this season inside half an hour. Brighton, for their part, have been breached early in six of their last 12 outings.This though is Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls, who play their highly impactful and stylish brand of football regardless of opposition or circumstance. It's a mandate that produces chances and lots of them. Brighton have racked up the highest number of shots - and shots on target - in the Premier League this season, a return that puts Villa's in the shade. Back BTTS in first half and Brighton to have 5 or more shots on target @ 4/1 Brentford v Manchester City - Champions mic-drop [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brentford-vs-manchester-city/954468/"] The league champions have won all six of their last day encounters under Pep Guardiola, three of them by a 5-0 scoreline, and even with two big finals on the near-horizon the Blues have to be strongly fancied to extend on a 25-match unbeaten run across all comps. In that period, they have averaged 2.8 goals per 90. For the Bees, Bryan Mbeumo has compensated well for the absence of Ivan Toney, scoring four and assisting twice in his last six games. It's City though who typically depart with a mic-drop. Man City and over 1.5 offers up 11/10 Chelsea v Newcastle - Satisfying sign-off [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-newcastle-united/954469/"] What do Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Taiwo Awoniyi have in common? They are the only players to have scored more than a single league goal at Stamford Bridge all season. If that reflects poorly on the Blues' expensively-assembled attacking options it also highlights how few goals have been converted at the Bridge in 2022/23, just two goals per game. Going into tonight's clash at Old Trafford, Frank Lampard's fractured side appear to have both eyes firmly fixed on the season's close and this sustained stasis contrasts wholly to the Magpies' mindset at present. As Max Liu points out, high-flying Newcastle are [15/2] to win the title next year and they head south on Sunday in very decent shape. They have, however, drawn 38.8% of their away games this season, an outcome Chelsea - beleaguered as they are - would probably take ahead of their summer reset. Back the draw and under 2.5 goals @ 16/5 Crystal Palace v Nottm Forest - Freedom and fouls [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-nottingham-forest/954470/"] Eberechi Eze and Taiwo Awoniyi are both in superb form at present, the former notching six in his last eight while Awoniyi is looking to become the first Forest player to score in four consecutive top-flight games since Stan Collymore, nearly 30 years ago. Take your pick on which of them features heavily on Sunday, but one likely will. They'll do so in a game absent of drama now that the Tricky Trees have secured their safety and with this in mind who's to say Steve Cooper's men don't play with freedom and improve on their woeful away record that's seen them pick up just seven points. 18/5 says they prevail and stranger things have happened on final days for sure. Over 1.5 goals for Forest tempts @ 9/4 Everton v Bournemouth - Escape act [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-bournemouth/954471/"] We've been here before with Everton and know the script by now. The Goodison faithful will play a significant role in creating a fiery cauldron and though there will be plenty of nervy moments, the Toffees will do enough to maintain their long-standing top-flight status. A moment of magic or set-piece may prove decisive, the Cherries conceding a league-high 27 from the latter and conceivably either could come from the boot of Dwight McNeil. The 23-year-old has five direct goal involvements in his last seven starts. Back McNeil to score or assist @ 10/11 Leeds v Tottenham - Elland woes [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954472/"] Leeds couldn't have hoped for a better opponent - but worse opposition player - to face when desperately needing a win to fend off the dreaded drop. Managerless for 60 days now, Tottenham have been largely drift for some time, awaiting the season's conclusion so they can start anew. Broken in parts, they have conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven. But they also have Harry Kane, a relegated-haunted side's worst nightmare and moreover a forward who has scored on the final day for five year's running. The England star has converted every 118 minutes all season long.Undoubtedly, the home side's best approach at Elland Road is to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at Spurs, to play entirely on the front foot and get the crowd believing. Does Sam Allardyce have it in his managerial locker to do that? Back Draw/Tottenham @ 5/1 Leicester v West Ham - Foxes to fall [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-west-ham-united/954473/"] Everyone assumed the Hammers would coast through their last two league commitments, their focus entirely reserved for their forthcoming European final, but there was scant evidence of them taking it easy against Leeds last Sunday. From a goal deficit, David Moyes' men came back to win, courtesy of a neat finish from Jarrod Bowen and it's the winger who presents the biggest danger to Leicester's survival hopes, boasting impressive numbers at their expense. Five goal involvements in five suggests Bowen loves hunting the Foxes. Should Leicester go down, no doubt their post-mortem will highlight an inability to invest last summer but equally a terrible defensive record at the King Power has proven so costly. They last kept a clean sheet at home way back in October. Back Bowen to score or assist and Hammers to win over 4.5 corners @ 23/5 Manchester United v Fulham - Home and dry [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-fulham/954474/"] Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to Manchester provides an interesting subplot, the fiery Serb handed an eight-match ban for manhandling the referee during Fulham's FA Cup clash at Old Trafford back in March.But this particular encounter isn't really about that, nor even Mitrovic's three goals in two since doing his time. It's about United's sublime home record that has seen them unbeaten in 27 across all comps going into tonight's hosting of Chelsea. It's about Ten Hag's side not conceding in the league at Old Trafford for 560 minutes. It's about Marcus Rashford scoring 12 of his 16 league goals on home soil. Back Rashford to score and United to win by exactly two goals @ 6/1 Southampton v Liverpool - Sinners to the end [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-liverpool/954475/"] In an ideal world, teams that go into the final day already relegated and rock-bottom muster enough pride to put on a defiant swansong. Sadly, this rarely happens, with only two narrow wins in the last decade compared to several heavy defeats.Which may well be Southampton's fate at St Marys, against a Liverpool side unbeaten in 10 and with a front-line that has rediscovered the art of terrorizing defences. Since the beginning of March, Mo Salah has scored 11 and assisted six times and not even Erling Haaland can top that. The sorry Saints have conceded 2.6 goals per 90 in their last 10 and just want the punishment to end. Back Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ 21/10
Aston Villa v Brighton - High-achievers meet class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/954466/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Wolves' away form has been nothing to write home about all season and 11 points from a possible 54 tells its own story. A goal scored every 135 minutes on the road is also a less-than-convincing narrative. Only Nottingham Forest have notched fewer on their travels.</p><p>As for the Gunners, this represents an opportunity to sign off their season on a high in the sunshine, putting to bed a distressing five weeks that have seen them slide from the title reckoning and labeled 'bottlers'.</p><p>Though they're <strong>missing three key players</strong>, in Leandro Trussard they have a player with the second-most assists since the World Cup while Martin Odegaard will likely run the show as he's done so often at the Emirates.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-wolves/32372210" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">21/10</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-brighton/32372217">Aston Villa v Brighton</a> - High-achievers meet</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> need a win here to guarantee a Conference League place next term.</p><p>In short, one team needs to win. The other can be extremely pleased with a job well done.<br><br>It's a motivation that might take effect quickly, Villa bagging 44.8% of their league haul this season inside half an hour. Brighton, for their part, have been breached early in six of their last 12 outings.<br><br>This though is <strong>Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls</strong>, who play their highly impactful and stylish brand of football regardless of opposition or circumstance.</p><p>It's a mandate that produces chances and lots of them. Brighton have racked up the highest number of shots - and shots on target - in the Premier League this season, a return that puts Villa's in the shade.
Back BTTS in first half and Brighton to have 5 or more shots on target @ 4/1
Brentford v Manchester City - Champions mic-drop In that period, they have averaged 2.8 goals per 90.</p><p>For the Bees, Bryan Mbeumo has compensated well for the absence of Ivan Toney, scoring four and assisting twice in his last six games. It's City though who typically depart with a mic-drop.
Man City and over 1.5 offers up 11/10
Chelsea v Newcastle - Satisfying sign-off They are the only players to have scored more than a single league goal at Stamford Bridge all season.</p><p>If that reflects poorly on the Blues' expensively-assembled attacking options it also highlights how few goals have been converted at the Bridge in 2022/23, just two goals per game.</p><p><img alt="Raheem Sterling.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/381c87f7d0b0b9de1b1917367b7a0e93dcd71400.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Going into <strong>tonight's clash at Old Trafford</strong>, Frank Lampard's fractured side appear to have both eyes firmly fixed on the season's close and this sustained stasis contrasts wholly to the Magpies' mindset at present.</p><p>As <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-betting-odds-newcastle-15-2-to-challenge-man-city-for-title-220523-204.html">Max Liu points out</a>, high-flying Newcastle are 15/2 to win the title next year and they head south on Sunday in very decent shape.
They have, however, drawn 38.8% of their away games this season, an outcome Chelsea - beleaguered as they are - would probably take ahead of their summer reset.
Back the draw and under 2.5 goals @ 16/5
Crystal Palace v Nottm Forest - Freedom and fouls class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-nottingham-forest/954470/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Eberechi Eze and Taiwo Awoniyi are both in superb form at present, the former notching six in his last eight while Awoniyi is looking to become the first Forest player to score in four consecutive top-flight games since Stan Collymore, nearly 30 years ago.</p><p>Take your pick on which of them features heavily on Sunday, but one likely will.</p><p>They'll do so in a game absent of drama now that the Tricky Trees have secured their safety and with this in mind who's to say <strong>Steve Cooper's men</strong> don't play with freedom and improve on their woeful away record that's seen them pick up just seven points. <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-nottm-forest/32372220" style="background-color: #f1c40f;">18/5</a></strong></span> says they prevail and stranger things have happened on final days for sure.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Over 1.5 goals for Forest tempts @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-nottm-forest/32372220" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/4</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth/32372226">Everton v Bournemouth</a> - Escape act</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#29459C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000020400871474097795520000011887620275696670087_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000090996311995840590260000010515240927101878675_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="49.2,38 46.2,44.3 38,42.6 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#C63C30;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <path d="M126.4,29.5C123,31.1,119.1,32,115,32c-4.2,0-8.2-0.9-11.7-2.6l4.4,15.3l-10.5-2.5L107.5,78l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5 l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l3.2,11.3h23.1l-1-3.5l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9 l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5L126.4,29.5z"></path> </g> <polygon points="171.8,96.5 182.6,118.8 184.2,119.2 173.9,83.3 184.2,85.8 173.7,49.1 184.2,51.6 177.4,28 151.1,16.6 159.1,44.7 148.6,42.2 158.9,78 148.6,75.6 159.1,112.3 148.6,109.7 158.9,145.6 148.6,143.1 159.1,179.8 148.6,177.3 158.9,213.2 148.6,210.7 151.8,222 174.9,222 173.9,218.5 175.5,218.8 174.5,187.1 173.7,184.3 174.4,184.4 "></polygon> <g> <polygon points="57.3,44.7 46.8,42.2 57.1,78 46.8,75.6 54.8,103.5 58.2,96.5 56.8,144.5 57.1,145.6 56.8,145.5 55.9,174.7 57.3,179.8 55.7,179.4 54.9,205.6 57.1,213.2 54.7,212.6 54.4,222 73.1,222 72.1,218.5 82.4,220.9 71.9,184.3 82.4,186.8 72.1,150.9 82.4,153.4 71.9,116.7 82.4,119.2 72.1,83.3 82.4,85.8 71.9,49.1 82.4,51.6 73.1,19.1 52.6,28 "></polygon> <polygon points="46.8,109.7 48.7,116.2 51.3,110.8 "></polygon> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_24_"> <rect id="Right_3_22_" x="178" y="96.6" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.6723 97.7003)" width="41.5" height="15.6"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_22_" x="23.4" y="83.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -76.3318 86.7431)" width="15.6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Bournemouth</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Everton vs Bournemouth</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-bournemouth/954471/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>We've been here before with Everton and know the script by now.</p><p>The <strong>Goodison faithful</strong> will play a significant role in creating a fiery cauldron and though there will be plenty of nervy moments, the Toffees will do enough to maintain their long-standing top-flight status.</p><p>A moment of magic or set-piece may prove decisive, the Cherries conceding a league-high 27 from the latter and conceivably either could come from the boot of Dwight McNeil. The 23-year-old has five direct goal involvements in his last seven starts.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back McNeil to score or assist @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth/32372226" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-tottenham/32372227">Leeds v Tottenham</a> - Elland woes</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#E1E0A4;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954472/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Leeds couldn't have hoped for a better opponent - but worse opposition player - to face when desperately needing a win to fend off the dreaded drop.</p><p>Managerless for 60 days now, Tottenham have been largely drift for some time, awaiting the season's conclusion so they can start anew. Broken in parts, they have conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven.</p><p>But they also have Harry Kane, a relegated-haunted side's worst nightmare and moreover a forward who has scored on the final day for five year's running. The England star has converted every 118 minutes all season long.<br><br>Undoubtedly, the home side's best approach at <strong>Elland Road</strong> is to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at Spurs, to play entirely on the front foot and get the crowd believing.</p><p>Does Sam Allardyce have it in his managerial locker to do that?</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw/Tottenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-tottenham/32372227" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-west-ham/32372228">Leicester v West Ham</a> - Foxes to fall</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000137812962336778446820000014882348924269636225_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000023986067674575636970000018109504193592165307_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.6L145.5,14.6c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.3 L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,0,0,0,0,0l-0.2,0.3c0.2,4.9,1.3,9.8,3.2,14.3l2.2,5.3l3.3-3.3c5.5,4.5,13.3,7.4,22,7.4 c8.6,0,16.3-2.8,21.8-7.3l3.2,3.2l2.2-5.3c1.7-4.1,2.8-8.4,3.1-12.7c0-0.4,0.1-0.9,0.1-1.3C145.5,14.8,145.5,14.7,145.5,14.6z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h3.3h43.2h3.3c0,0,0,0.7-0.4,1.9c-1,2.7-2.6,5.1-4.5,7.2c-0.9,0.9-1.7,1.9-2.9,2.8l0,0 C127.4,29.8,121.5,32,115,32z"></path> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="93" y1="30.9" x2="97.9" y2="26"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="140" y1="34.2" x2="132" y2="26.1"></line> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">AZ</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AZ</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leicester City vs West Ham United</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-west-ham-united/954473/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Everyone assumed the Hammers would coast through their last two league commitments, their focus entirely reserved for their forthcoming European final, but there was scant evidence of them taking it easy against Leeds last Sunday.</p><p>From a goal deficit, David Moyes' men came back to win, courtesy of a neat finish from Jarrod Bowen and it's the winger who presents the biggest danger to <strong>Leicester's survival hopes</strong>, boasting impressive numbers at their expense. Five goal involvements in five suggests Bowen loves hunting the Foxes.</p><p><img alt="David Moyes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/a9518d942decf48c0c8b47498a06e05c7737dcd3.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Should Leicester go down, no doubt their post-mortem will highlight an inability to invest last summer but equally a terrible defensive record at the King Power has proven so costly. They last kept a clean sheet at home way back in October.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bowen to score or assist and Hammers to win over 4.5 corners @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-west-ham/32372228" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">23/5</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-fulham/32372229">Manchester United v Fulham</a> - Home and dry</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_100_" style="opacity:0.14;"> <path id="_x31_3_15_" d="M175.9,27.3v15.8c0.3-0.4,0.7-0.8,1-1.2V27.8C176.5,27.6,176.2,27.5,175.9,27.3z"></path> <path id="_x31_2_18_" d="M165.7,22.9V222h1V23.4C166.4,23.2,166.1,23.1,165.7,22.9z"></path> <path id="_x31_1_21_" d="M155.6,18.6V222h1V19C156.2,18.8,155.9,18.7,155.6,18.6z"></path> <path id="_x31_0_24_" d="M145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2c0.1,0.6,0,1.1,0,1.6V222h1V14.6C145.9,14.3,145.5,14.2,145.4,14.2z"></path> <path id="_x39__26_" d="M135.3,32.2V222h1V31.4C136,31.7,135.6,31.9,135.3,32.2z"></path> <path id="_x38__28_" d="M125.1,36.9V222h1V36.6C125.8,36.7,125.5,36.8,125.1,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x37__30_" d="M115,38.3c-0.2,0-0.3,0-0.5,0V222h0.5h0.5V38.2C115.3,38.2,115.2,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x36__17_" d="M103.9,36.6V222h1V36.9C104.5,36.8,104.2,36.7,103.9,36.6z"></path> <path id="_x35__18_" d="M93.7,31.4V222h1V32.2C94.4,31.9,94,31.7,93.7,31.4z"></path> <path id="_x34__20_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0-0.1-0.4,0.1-0.9,0.3V222h1V15.7C84.5,15.2,84.5,14.7,84.5,14.3z"></path> <path id="_x33__22_" d="M73.4,19v203h1V18.6C74.1,18.7,73.8,18.8,73.4,19z"></path> <path id="_x32__24_" d="M63.3,23.4V222h1V22.9C63.9,23.1,63.6,23.2,63.3,23.4z"></path> <path id="_x31__7_" d="M53.1,27.8v14.1c0.3,0.4,0.7,0.8,1,1.2V27.3C53.8,27.5,53.5,27.6,53.1,27.8z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_16_" style="opacity:0.14;"> <path id="Right_4_1_" d="M180.9,37.6l33.3,68.2l-0.9,0.4l-33.1-67.9C180.4,38.1,180.6,37.8,180.9,37.6z"></path> <path id="Right_3_1_" d="M174.2,45.3c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.2-0.3l31.6,64.8l-0.9,0.4l-31.4-64.3C173.9,45.7,174.1,45.5,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="Right_2_4_" d="M170.4,54.8l28.5,58.5l-0.9,0.4L170,56.4C170.1,55.9,170.2,55.3,170.4,54.8z"></path> <path id="Right_1_4_" d="M169.1,71.5l22.2,45.5l-0.9,0.4l-21.2-43.5C169.1,73.1,169.1,72.3,169.1,71.5z"></path> <path id="Left_4_1_" d="M60.9,71.5L38.7,117l0.9,0.4l21.2-43.5C60.9,73.1,60.9,72.3,60.9,71.5z"></path> <path id="Left_3_1_" d="M59.6,54.8l-28.5,58.5l0.9,0.4L60,56.4C59.9,55.9,59.8,55.3,59.6,54.8z"></path> <path id="Left_2_4_" d="M55.8,45.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.2-0.3l-31.6,64.8l0.9,0.4l31.4-64.3C56.1,45.7,55.9,45.5,55.8,45.3z"></path> <path id="Left_1_4_" d="M49.1,37.6l-33.3,68.2l0.9,0.4l33.1-67.9C49.6,38.1,49.4,37.8,49.1,37.6z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_128_"> <path id="Right_15_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M180.4,38c3.2-3.3,6.1-6.1,6.1-6.1s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,2.8-0.6,5.4-1.7,7.9l0,0C147,23.6,155.9,27.4,180.4,38z"></path> <path id="Left_15_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s2.9,2.8,6.1,6.1 c8.1-3.5,30.5-13.2,36.6-15.9C85.1,19.7,84.5,17,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Fulham</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester United vs Fulham</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-fulham/954474/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to Manchester provides an interesting subplot, the fiery Serb handed an eight-match ban for manhandling the referee during Fulham's FA Cup clash at Old Trafford back in March.<br><br>But this particular encounter isn't really about that, nor even <strong>Mitrovic's three goals in two</strong> since doing his time.</p><p>It's about United's sublime home record that has seen them unbeaten in 27 across all comps going into tonight's hosting of Chelsea.</p><p>It's about Ten Hag's side not conceding in the league at Old Trafford for 560 minutes.</p><p>It's about Marcus Rashford scoring 12 of his 16 league goals on home soil.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rashford to score and United to win by exactly two goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-fulham/32372229" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-liverpool/32372232">Southampton v Liverpool</a> - Sinners to the end</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x34_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M125,36.9V222h10V32.4C132.1,34.3,128.7,35.9,125,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x33__1_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M115,38.3L115,38.3l0,183.8h10V36.9C121.9,37.8,118.5,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x32__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M105,36.9V222h10V38.3C111.5,38.3,108.1,37.8,105,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x31__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M95,32.4V222h10V36.9C101.3,35.9,97.9,34.3,95,32.4z"></path> <rect x="91.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <rect x="134.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Southampton</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8E1F28;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Liverpool</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-liverpool/954475/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>In an ideal world, teams that go into the final day already relegated and rock-bottom muster enough pride to put on a defiant swansong. Sadly, this rarely happens, with only two narrow wins in the last decade compared to several heavy defeats.<br><br>Which may well be Southampton's fate at St Marys, against a <strong>Liverpool side unbeaten in 10</strong> and with a front-line that has rediscovered the art of terrorizing defences. 