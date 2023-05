Gunners to go out with a bang

Everton to survive by skin of teeth

Leicester and Leeds to drop

Arsenal v Wolves - A reminder of excellence

Wolves' away form has been nothing to write home about all season and 11 points from a possible 54 tells its own story. A goal scored every 135 minutes on the road is also a less-than-convincing narrative. Only Nottingham Forest have notched fewer on their travels.

As for the Gunners, this represents an opportunity to sign off their season on a high in the sunshine, putting to bed a distressing five weeks that have seen them slide from the title reckoning and labeled 'bottlers'.

Though they're missing three key players, in Leandro Trussard they have a player with the second-most assists since the World Cup while Martin Odegaard will likely run the show as he's done so often at the Emirates.

Back Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 @ 21/10

Aston Villa v Brighton - High-achievers meet

Motivation could be a factor at Villa Park, with Brighton having secured Europa League participation on Wednesday evening while the hosts need a win here to guarantee a Conference League place next term.

In short, one team needs to win. The other can be extremely pleased with a job well done.



It's a motivation that might take effect quickly, Villa bagging 44.8% of their league haul this season inside half an hour. Brighton, for their part, have been breached early in six of their last 12 outings.



This though is Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls, who play their highly impactful and stylish brand of football regardless of opposition or circumstance.

It's a mandate that produces chances and lots of them. Brighton have racked up the highest number of shots - and shots on target - in the Premier League this season, a return that puts Villa's in the shade.

Back BTTS in first half and Brighton to have 5 or more shots on target @ 4/1

Brentford v Manchester City - Champions mic-drop

The league champions have won all six of their last day encounters under Pep Guardiola, three of them by a 5-0 scoreline, and even with two big finals on the near-horizon the Blues have to be strongly fancied to extend on a 25-match unbeaten run across all comps. In that period, they have averaged 2.8 goals per 90.

For the Bees, Bryan Mbeumo has compensated well for the absence of Ivan Toney, scoring four and assisting twice in his last six games. It's City though who typically depart with a mic-drop.

Man City and over 1.5 offers up 11/10

Chelsea v Newcastle - Satisfying sign-off

What do Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Taiwo Awoniyi have in common? They are the only players to have scored more than a single league goal at Stamford Bridge all season.

If that reflects poorly on the Blues' expensively-assembled attacking options it also highlights how few goals have been converted at the Bridge in 2022/23, just two goals per game.

Going into tonight's clash at Old Trafford, Frank Lampard's fractured side appear to have both eyes firmly fixed on the season's close and this sustained stasis contrasts wholly to the Magpies' mindset at present.

As Max Liu points out, high-flying Newcastle are 15/28.40 to win the title next year and they head south on Sunday in very decent shape.

They have, however, drawn 38.8% of their away games this season, an outcome Chelsea - beleaguered as they are - would probably take ahead of their summer reset.

Back the draw and under 2.5 goals @ 16/5

Crystal Palace v Nottm Forest - Freedom and fouls

Eberechi Eze and Taiwo Awoniyi are both in superb form at present, the former notching six in his last eight while Awoniyi is looking to become the first Forest player to score in four consecutive top-flight games since Stan Collymore, nearly 30 years ago.

Take your pick on which of them features heavily on Sunday, but one likely will.

They'll do so in a game absent of drama now that the Tricky Trees have secured their safety and with this in mind who's to say Steve Cooper's men don't play with freedom and improve on their woeful away record that's seen them pick up just seven points. 18/5 says they prevail and stranger things have happened on final days for sure.

Over 1.5 goals for Forest tempts @ 9/4

Everton v Bournemouth - Escape act

We've been here before with Everton and know the script by now.

The Goodison faithful will play a significant role in creating a fiery cauldron and though there will be plenty of nervy moments, the Toffees will do enough to maintain their long-standing top-flight status.

A moment of magic or set-piece may prove decisive, the Cherries conceding a league-high 27 from the latter and conceivably either could come from the boot of Dwight McNeil. The 23-year-old has five direct goal involvements in his last seven starts.

Back McNeil to score or assist @ 10/11

Leeds v Tottenham - Elland woes

Leeds couldn't have hoped for a better opponent - but worse opposition player - to face when desperately needing a win to fend off the dreaded drop.

Managerless for 60 days now, Tottenham have been largely drift for some time, awaiting the season's conclusion so they can start anew. Broken in parts, they have conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven.

But they also have Harry Kane, a relegated-haunted side's worst nightmare and moreover a forward who has scored on the final day for five year's running. The England star has converted every 118 minutes all season long.



Undoubtedly, the home side's best approach at Elland Road is to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at Spurs, to play entirely on the front foot and get the crowd believing.

Does Sam Allardyce have it in his managerial locker to do that?

Leicester v West Ham - Foxes to fall

Everyone assumed the Hammers would coast through their last two league commitments, their focus entirely reserved for their forthcoming European final, but there was scant evidence of them taking it easy against Leeds last Sunday.

From a goal deficit, David Moyes' men came back to win, courtesy of a neat finish from Jarrod Bowen and it's the winger who presents the biggest danger to Leicester's survival hopes, boasting impressive numbers at their expense. Five goal involvements in five suggests Bowen loves hunting the Foxes.

Should Leicester go down, no doubt their post-mortem will highlight an inability to invest last summer but equally a terrible defensive record at the King Power has proven so costly. They last kept a clean sheet at home way back in October.

Back Bowen to score or assist and Hammers to win over 4.5 corners @ 23/5

Manchester United v Fulham - Home and dry

Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to Manchester provides an interesting subplot, the fiery Serb handed an eight-match ban for manhandling the referee during Fulham's FA Cup clash at Old Trafford back in March.



But this particular encounter isn't really about that, nor even Mitrovic's three goals in two since doing his time.

It's about United's sublime home record that has seen them unbeaten in 27 across all comps going into tonight's hosting of Chelsea.

It's about Ten Hag's side not conceding in the league at Old Trafford for 560 minutes.

It's about Marcus Rashford scoring 12 of his 16 league goals on home soil.

Back Rashford to score and United to win by exactly two goals @ 6/1

Southampton v Liverpool - Sinners to the end

In an ideal world, teams that go into the final day already relegated and rock-bottom muster enough pride to put on a defiant swansong. Sadly, this rarely happens, with only two narrow wins in the last decade compared to several heavy defeats.



Which may well be Southampton's fate at St Marys, against a Liverpool side unbeaten in 10 and with a front-line that has rediscovered the art of terrorizing defences. Since the beginning of March, Mo Salah has scored 11 and assisted six times and not even Erling Haaland can top that.

The sorry Saints have conceded 2.6 goals per 90 in their last 10 and just want the punishment to end.